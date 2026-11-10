BIO pitches US plan to beat China in biotech ‘space race’

Leaders of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization are calling on the Trump administration to establish a new White House Office of Biotechnology and ease clinical trial requirements in an effort to stem the flow of Chinese innovation that puts American companies at risk.

The industry group rolled out the detailed plan to Tuesday fight back in “our generation’s Space Race,” according to the release.

“If China becomes the world’s biotech leader, it could threaten our national security, cost countless jobs, and leave us dependent on an adversary for life-saving medicines,” BIO CEO John Crowley said in a statement. “Washington policymakers need to act.”

Annalee Armstrong, BioSpace

The plan includes seven pillars meant to coordinate a national strategy to boost the American biotech ecosystem, accelerate medical breakthroughs and support future research, manufacturing and intellectual property protections.

A new White House Office of Biotechnology would replicate similar offices for other key industry sectors like the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office to coordinate policy across the federal government, the plan suggests. This office would be responsible for developing a national biotech strategy and providing reports on the state of the industry.

BIO also wants to boost clinical trial abilities by accelerating first-in-human research, advancing alternatives to animal testing and removing regulatory barriers to testing. The plan also recommends streamlining institutional review boards and cutting delays in contracting and site activation. These same policies were suggested by leaders on a webinar hosted by BioSpace in October and to some degree are supported by recent FDA initiatives .

The plan also recommends building out a resilient network of U.S. manufacturing, providing an alternative to Chinese contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that have become the target of U.S. restrictions.

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Assets from China comprise 56% of the total licensing deal value so far this year, according to a recent report by Truist Securities, up from 10% in 2021. Chinese companies have snagged $59 billion in deal value in 2026, while U.S. companies have collected just $35 billion. Much of the deal values for the Chinese firms is made up of long-term milestones, Truist said. About $21 billion has been paid out in upfront payments, with a total of $239 billion that could flow into China in the coming years.

In an effort to stem the tide, the U.S. Department of the Treasury rolled out a proposal to restrict outbound biotechnology investments in October. The proposal comes from the Comprehensive Outbound Investment Security (COINS) Act, which was passed by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act. Trump signed the COINS Act into law in December 2025.

Deals with Chinese biotechs are likely to slow down at least temporarily while the industry digests the impacts of the COINS Act, Truist said, though the restrictions specifically exempt licensing transactions.

Industry leaders like Crowley have been calling for a coordinated response to boost American biotech, just as China has done .

“The biotechnology race is this generation’s space race,” the plan states. “The country that wins will not only shape the future of medicine. It will gain an enduring economic and national security advantage. Success will take an all-of-government effort that unites policymakers, industry, and the research community.”