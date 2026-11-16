Deaths, failed trials and other recent setbacks in the autoimmune space

Late this summer, Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb paused trials of CAR T therapies in autoimmune conditions after patient deaths and safety signals, respectively. And they’re not the only ones facing challenges in this complex space, with several other companies suspending or ending development programs for clinical or strategic reasons.

This is somewhat to be expected, according to Matt Phipps, group head of biotechnology equity research at William Blair.

“The autoimmune disease field will always have some surprise setbacks,” Phipps told BioSpace in an email. Efficacy and safety are common culprits, he continued, pointing to other reasons such as the competitive environment, complexities of trial design and the biology underpinning the specific diseases.

Indeed, a key challenge for companies developing therapies for autoimmune diseases is how varied their patient pools are, said Graziano Seghezzi, managing partner and chief operating officer at Sofinnova Partners. Patients have different backgrounds and different disease presentations—and each one will respond differently to treatment.

“Many mild to moderate patients are decently controlled with low-cost drugs like rituximab or Humira,” meaning new treatments must be substantially better than these already effective therapies, Seghezzi told BioSpace in an email. “With a bar that high and Phase 3 so expensive, pharma uses Phase 2 as a go/no-go and stops early if there’s no strong efficacy signal or any safety signal.”

While strategic reasons factor heavily into companies’ decisions to discontinue programs, Seghezzi noted that science could also be a major driving force.

Truist Securities Managing Director Danielle Brill agreed. “Some autoimmune diseases are complex systemic diseases driven by multiple immune pathways, which creates several challenges for drug development,” she told BioSpace over email.

Brill offered Sjögren’s disease, a chronic condition where the immune system attacks the glands responsible for keeping the eyes and mouth moist, as an example. The disease also activates inflammatory cascades and causes the premature aging of stem cells in the salivary glands.

Argenx had hoped to address Sjögren’s with the under-the-skin FcRn inhibitor Vyvgart Hytrulo, which works by lowering the circulating levels of self-targeting IgG antibodies. Such a targeted approach, however, “may be unable to move the needle” in this disease, which is driven by more than just autoantibodies, Brill said. Indeed, argenx shuttered a Phase 3 study of the asset in Sjögren’s last month after a surprise futility finding.

Here, BioSpace looks at five recent high-profile setbacks for autoimmune disease drug developers.

Argenx ends Sjögren’s plans for Vyvgart Hytrulo

Argenx in October made the decision to discontinue development of Vyvgart Hytrulo in Sjögren’s disease after an independent data monitoring board during an interim review ruled that the drug would not meet the Phase 3 UNITY study’s primary endpoint of improvement in systemic disease. Once the study closes and the database is locked, argenx will conduct a full analysis of UNITY and share the findings to help inform future drug development for Sjögren’s.

Vyvgart Hytrulo, which was approved by the FDA in 2023 generalized myasthenia gravis and the following year for another autoimmune disease called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, had shown promising signals for Sjögren’s disease. Data from the Phase 2 RHO trial, published in April, pointed to better disease outcomes in patients treated with argenx’s subcutaneous injection versus placebo, though this mid-stage trial was underpowered to detect a significant treatment effect, according to William Blair.

UNITY’s failure removes “the next potential blockbuster expansion opportunity” for Vyvgart Hytrulo, the analysts wrote in an Oct. 8 note. The firm had modeled peak sales of $1.4 billion in this indication.

Vyvgart Hytrulo in August cleared a Phase 3 study for autoimmune myositis. Argenx also has ongoing programs for efgartigimod—Vyvgart Hytrulo’s active ingredient—for Graves’ disease, systemic sclerosis and immune thrombocytopenia, among others.

Deaths, durability questions put Artiva into survival mode

Last month, Artiva Biotherapeutics disclosed two patient deaths and noted questions about the clinical response durability of its lead allogeneic cell therapy AlloNK—prompting the biotech to cut 94% of its employees.

Artiva, which had $319.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Sept. 30, is now in survival mode, seeking out strategic opportunities that could include the sale or licensing of its assets, a merger with another company or an outright dissolution of the business.

AlloNK is natural killer cell therapy designed to be available off the shelf. Artiva was studying the asset in combination with rituximab in a Phase 2a basket trial in B cell–driven autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren’s disease and systemic sclerosis.

One patient in this trial developed a neurological complication that proved fatal. An independent safety review board, as well as the study investigator, deemed the death related to the chemotherapy regimen used to deplete patients’ white blood cells in preparation for the cell therapy. The second death was determined to be unrelated to AlloNK or any other component of the regimen.

Aside from these safety signals, long-term data revealed at the time showed that despite initial deep B cell depletion, AlloNK plus rituximab did not show the durable clinical response that Artiva was looking for. The biotech has therefore decided to discontinue the mid-stage study for AlloNK and will forego a planned Phase 3 study.

Novartis, BMS pause CAR T programs after deaths, safety signals

Also reporting fatalities were Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb, both of which are looking to address autoimmune diseases with CAR T therapies.

In late August, news broke that three patients treated with Novartis’ rapcabtagene autoleucel (rap-cel), an investigational CD19-targeting medicine, developed serious hyperinflammatory complications that proved fatal, a company spokesperson told BioSpace at the time. The deaths prompted the pharma to suspend a clutch of immunology and neurology studies for rap-cel, including the Phase 2 AUTOGRAPH trials in autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis and idiopathic inflammatory myopathies.

“It’s absolutely our goal to get these trials started again,” Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan told reporters last month during a press call to present the pharma’s third quarter earnings report. There have been no new safety events flagged, he added.

At the same time, BMS revealed it had voluntarily suspended certain studies of its own CD19 CAR T therapy zolacabtagene autoleucel (zola-cel), being tested for various autoimmune diseases, such as myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis. The pharma had not detected any deaths at the time and was acting “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson told BioSpace via email.

Two months later, however, BMS reported that one patient died after receiving zola-cel. The patient, who had highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis, was participating in a Phase 1 study and developed septic pneumonia 44 days after infusion with the cell therapy. There have been no other deaths across zola-cel’s autoimmune development program, BMS said in a press release at the time.

Novartis ends lupus nephritis aspirations for Fabhalta

Novartis’ second showing on this list involves complement blocker Fabhalta, which is approved for IgA nephropathy, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

Novartis was looking to expand Fabhalta into lupus nephritis, a type of lupus that afflicts the kidneys. But in October, the pharma pulled the plug on a mid-stage study in this indication, a move that was driven by “strategic considerations” and not safety or interim efficacy findings, a company spokesperson told BioSpace at the time.

The pharma had completed the first part of the Phase 2 study—which combined Fabhalta with standard of care and compared the regimen against placebo plus standard of care—but decided not to push through with the next stage of the study. The second part of the trial was supposed to compare Fabhalta plus standard of care, Fabhalta plus placebo and placebo plus standard of care. Both parts were primarily testing for complete renal response by 24 weeks.

Novartis will continue studies of the drug in other indications, the spokesperson said. These include two Phase 3 trials in atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome—one of which is set for a readout in 2028—and a late-stage study in generalized myasthenia gravis, with data expected next year.

Fabhalta made $505 million for Novartis in 2025, a 290% year-on-year jump.

Pfizer’s strategic cull claims program for rare blood disorder

Like Novartis, Pfizer recently made a strategic call to end a mid-stage autoimmune study, this one testing the CXCR5 therapy PF-06835375 for primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). The discontinuation was “due to a business decision,” according to a federal clinical trials database, and was not linked to “any safety concerns.”

The Phase 2 study was testing four doses of PF-06835375 in patients with moderate to severe primary ITP, a rare blood disorder that develops when the immune system attacks platelets in the blood, in turn preventing the body from forming blood clots. Patients with this disorder bruise and bleed easily; if left unchecked, the disease can trigger serious complications such as hemorrhages. Before being wound down, the trial had enrolled 61 patients.

PF-06835375 works by targeting the CXCR5 protein, which is found on B cells and plays a part in their migration toward and positioning within the body’s lymphatic system; certain autoimmune diseases can arise when CXCR5’s activity is dysregulated. Phase 1 data published in 2024 showed dose-dependent reductions in B cells and follicular helper T cells following PF-06835375 treatment in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus or rheumatoid arthritis.

PF-06835375 no longer appears on Pfizer’s pipeline page, nor is it listed in the company’s latest quarterly presentation.