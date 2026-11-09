Boehringer, Zealand’s obesity drug doesn’t elevate heart risk in key late-stage test

Zealand and Boehringer Ingelheim’s weight loss drug survodutide did not increase the risk of cardiovascular death in a highly anticipated late-stage trial, setting up global regulatory submissions for the weight loss therapy. But analysts were left unmoved by the safety profile, which showed the drug was non-inferior to placebo.

“While we believe survodutide will receive global regulatory approval, based on the totality of evidence to date, we expect its clinical use-case will likely be confined to patients living with elevated liver-related risk factors,” William Blair wrote Monday afternoon.

The results help clarify the safety profile of the drug, which analysts worried could spur heart-related side effects. Survodutide is a dual glucagon and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist. The mechanism of action has been associated with certain heart benefits, but early testing of the therapy has shown heart rate increases that drove discontinuations. The companies ran the Phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT study to clarify the potential heart risks.

William Blair argued that the discontinuation concern remains after today’s readout and tolerability is a “significant liability” for the treatment.

“From a cardio protection perspective, survodutide established non-inferiority and demonstrated a numerical trend, though the trial was neither designed nor sufficiently powered to detect a superiority signal,” the analyst said.

The trial showed that survodutide did not increase the risk of major cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke, cardiovascular death of heart failure, as compared to placebo, according to a Monday press release . The study featured 5,530 adults who were overweight or living with obesity and have cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and/or at least two weight-related complications or risk factors.

The main goal of the massive trial was the time to occurrence of certain cardiovascular safety events, but there were also 27 secondary endpoints looking at blood pressure, waist circumference and change in body weight.

On the secondary endpoints, survodutide demonstrated a reduction in systolic blood pressure and waist circumference at 72 weeks versus placebo. The results were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions and published in The Lancet .

Survodutide is being closely watched by analysts, with Oppenheimer saying earlier this month that “any benefit would be an upside” for Zealand and Boehringer Ingelheim. Unable to match rivals like Eli Lilly’s retatrutide on weight loss, Zealand and Boehringer have had to look to other measures to make a case for survodutide, according to Oppenheimer.

“We believe SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT is most important as a safety trial which can help establish whether glucagon-driven heart-rate elevation carries an arrhythmic or heart-failure cost, and we view any efficacy signal a secondary benefit,” the analysts wrote in a Nov. 3 note.

The partners did not report any instances of arrhythmia. They did, however, record gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation that led to a high rate of discontinuations in the treatment groups, with 19.3% and 20.8% of patients dropping out in the low- and high-dose groups, respectively. This is compared to just 1.9% in the placebo group.

“Discontinuations usually occurred during the dose escalation phase, as the initial study protocol allowed limited flexibility to manage adverse events through slower titration, dose adjustment, or longer temporary interruption,” Zealand said in its release. “This resulted in discontinuation in situations where patients might otherwise have continued treatment.”

Other studies that are underway of survodutide have more flexible titration strategies, which should better reflect real-world usage to support an improved tolerability profile, the company added.

This could support uptake of the investigational therapy, if approved, given the common adverse events seen with incretins, a class that includes Novo’s semaglutide and Lilly’s tirzepatide franchises. While those drugs have achieved weight loss of about 20%, survodutide has clocked body weight reductions of just 13%. Lilly’s retatrutide, which is being heralded as the strongest weight loss medicine so far, has established reductions of 28.3%, Oppenheimer wrote.

The SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT study is part of a major clinical program for survodutide, which includes tests for MASH and fibrosis.

Boehringer and Zealand formed an agreement in 2011 to work on drugs for diabetes. While the program has evolved over the years, survodutide is one of the assets that has emerged from the collaboration.