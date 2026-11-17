Marrow Therapeutics is unveiling with $173 million in combined series A and B cash to fuel its efforts to create new and improved treatments for serious blood disorders.

The biotech’s $53 million series A financing was co-led by founder Scion Life Sciences and venBio, according to a Tuesday press release. The remaining $120 million came from a series B led by OrbiMed.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based biotech will use the new funds to bolster its bone marrow-targeted platform to treat severe blood disorders. The Transferrin Antibody Bioconjugate (TAB) technology aims to deliver therapeutic payloads directly to bone marrow cells to overcome limitations of traditional genetic medicines, such as safety, manufacturing and accessibility concerns.

The biotech is hoping to use its in vivo approach and “pipeline in a product” strategy to more safely and effectively treat conditions such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and beta thalassemia. Marrow’s lead candidate, coded MAR-101, is currently in preclinical studies to enable in-human testing. The asset is designed to treat both SCD and beta thalassemia by reducing the protein-coding gene BCL11a and reactivating fetal hemoglobin production.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ Casgevy and Genetix Biotherapeutics’ (formerly bluebird bio) Lyfgenia gained landmark approvals for SCD in December 2023, validating genetic modification as a successful approach to treat the disease. A month later, Casgevy was cleared to treat beta thalassemia, too.

However, both ex vivo therapies demand an intensive administration process and Lyfgenia carries a boxed warning for hematologic cancers, with lifelong monitoring recommended.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in genetic medicine and its application in severe blood disorders—the field has validated key targets and shown that genetic approaches can work, but we need to solve the safety and accessibility challenges to truly transform patient outcomes,” Marrow CEO Romesh Subramanian said in a prepared statement. Subramanian has more than 20 years of industry experience under his belt and is also a venture partner with Scion Life Sciences.

“By precisely targeting the bone marrow, we’re able to deliver the potential of genetic medicines and provide sustained benefit, while simultaneously avoiding the risks that have constrained earlier approaches,” he added.

Subramanian is joined by Chief Scientific Officer Tim Weeden, formerly of Dyne Therapeutics, and Chief Operating and Technology Officer John Najim, also from neuromuscular disease-focused Dyne.