SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Volastra Therapeutics

NEWS
Young team during virus lab tests. Multi ethnic scientists focused on work. Wearing protective workwear
Business
Lilly-Backed Volastra Enters Clinic with Amgen’s KIF18A Inhibitor
Volastra Therapeutics has in-licensed Amgen’s sovilnesib, a KIF18A inhibitor being studied for high-grade ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and other solid tumors.
March 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Volastra Chief Executive Officer Charles Hugh-Jone
Business
BMS’s Big March Continues with $1B Volastra Oncology Alliance
Bristol Myers Squibb Company forged an oncology drug discovery and development deal valued at more than $1 billion with Volastra Therapeutics.
March 21, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Volastra Chief Executive Officer Charles Hugh-Jone
Business
Volastra’s Strong Year Continues with Microsoft Deal and Extended Seed Financing
The New York-based company inked a deal with Microsoft to develop unique digital pathology tools for oncology and also announced its seed funding round was extended from $12 million to $44 million.
April 6, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Volastra Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Co-Founder Samuel Bakhoum, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
October 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Volastra Therapeutics Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Novel KIF18A Inhibitor in Ovarian Cancer
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Volastra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase Ib Clinical Trial of Sovilnesib
April 16, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Function Oncology Announces Innovative Precision Medicine Partnership with Volastra Therapeutics
March 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Volastra Therapeutics Appoints David Nicholson, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
November 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Volastra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I/II Clinical Trial of VLS-1488, One in a Portfolio of Novel and Differentiated KIF18A Inhibitors
October 30, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
Preclinical Data on Volastra Therapeutics’ Two Novel and Differentiated KIF18A Inhibitors Presented at AACR 2023
April 16, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Volastra Therapeutics In-Licenses Clinical Stage KIF18A Inhibitor and Secures $60 Million in Series A Funding to Further Advance Cancer-Focused Pipeline
March 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
OpenBench Teams Up with Volastra to Discover Early Research Hits
October 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Pharm Country
Volastra Therapeutics Named One of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Companies of 2022
September 12, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Load More