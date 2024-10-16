Volastra Therapeutics
Volastra Therapeutics has in-licensed Amgen’s sovilnesib, a KIF18A inhibitor being studied for high-grade ovarian cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and other solid tumors.
Bristol Myers Squibb Company forged an oncology drug discovery and development deal valued at more than $1 billion with Volastra Therapeutics.
The New York-based company inked a deal with Microsoft to develop unique digital pathology tools for oncology and also announced its seed funding round was extended from $12 million to $44 million.
