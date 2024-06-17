Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies

SUBSCRIBE
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
Fresh off its $13-billion acquisition of medical devices developer Shockwave Medical, Johnson & Johnson is expecting greater business growth in the future.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J, Legend’s Phase III Win Cements Carvykti as Earlier-Line Multiple Myeloma Treatment
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti cell therapy significantly improved survival in patients with multiple myeloma when used in the second-line setting, the companies announced on Tuesday.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of ADCs and 100-dollar bills
Deals
5 Major ADC Deals This Year Highlight Investment Uptick
In 2023, the ADC market exceeded $10 billion, and this momentum is persisting into 2024, as evidenced by several strategic deals and a robust pipeline of candidate drugs.
July 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Roxanne Nelson
Pictured: A collage of biopharma M&A
Deals
Smaller Biopharma M&A on Upswing, Deals Expected to Continue Through 2024
As evidenced by this week’s buyouts by J&J and Merck, Big Pharma appears to have found a sweet spot favoring smaller deals over megabillion-dollar acquisitions.
May 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Johnson & Johnson Business Center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J Scores Phase III Victory in Major Depressive Disorder
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday reported late-stage trial data showing its first-in-class orexin receptor antagonist reduced major depressive disorder symptoms as an adjunctive treatment in patients with insomnia.
May 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J Inks $1.25B Deal to Buy Rights to Atopic Dermatitis Candidate from Numab
Johnson & Johnson’s deal for Numab Therapeutics’ bispecific antibody NM26, slated to enter Phase II studies, comes on the heels of J&J’s $850 million Proteologix bispecific antibody acquisition.
May 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible
July 31, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
CHMP recommends RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after failure of prior therapy
July 29, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Press Releases
Johnson & Johnson Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Yuvanci® (Single Tablet Combination Therapy [STCT] of Macitentan and Tadalafil) for Treatment of Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
July 26, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval of SPRAVATO® (esketamine) as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression
July 22, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Drug Development
CARVYKTI® meaningful improvement in overall survival in landmark CARTITUDE-4 study
July 2, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Drug Development
Nipocalimab pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrates sustained disease control in FcRn class for a broad population of myasthenia gravis patients
July 2, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Drug Development
RYBREVANT®▼ (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy is the first therapy approved by the European Commission for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
July 2, 2024
 · 
14 min read
BioMidwest
DARZALEX® (daratumumab)-based regimens significantly improve clinical outcomes in both transplant-eligible and -ineligible patients who are newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma
June 3, 2024
 · 
29 min read
BioMidwest
Late-breaking results from PALOMA-2 study of subcutaneous amivantamab in combination with lazertinib show clinically meaningful antitumor response and improved safety profile in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
June 3, 2024
 · 
25 min read
