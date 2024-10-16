Cybrexa Therapeutics
Unlike antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that focus on antigens, PDCs are able to target the tumor microenvironment that has universal features across solid tumors.
Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Biotech Industry Leader John Houston to Board of Directors
John Houston brings more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery and development in pharma and biotech as Cybrexa prepares to transition to become a clinical-stage company
Cybrexa Therapeutics Selects Lead Clinical Candidate CBX-11, Combining its alphalex™ Technology with an Approved PARP Inhibitor to Treat Various Solid Tumors in Combination with Chemotherapy
CBX-11 selected based on robust efficacy and safety in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated in preclinical models Positive pre-IND Meeting with FDA supports on track plan to file IND in Q4 2019
