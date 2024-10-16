SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Cybrexa Therapeutics

NEWS
Drug Development
Cybrexa is Disrupting the ADC Market with Peptide Drug Conjugate Therapeutics
Unlike antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that focus on antigens, PDCs are able to target the tumor microenvironment that has universal features across solid tumors.
January 17, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Biotech Industry Leader John Houston to Board of Directors
John Houston brings more than 30 years of experience in drug discovery and development in pharma and biotech as Cybrexa prepares to transition to become a clinical-stage company
September 4, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Therapeutics Selects Lead Clinical Candidate CBX-11, Combining its alphalex™ Technology with an Approved PARP Inhibitor to Treat Various Solid Tumors in Combination with Chemotherapy
CBX-11 selected based on robust efficacy and safety in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated in preclinical models Positive pre-IND Meeting with FDA supports on track plan to file IND in Q4 2019
January 3, 2019
 · 
2 min read
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with First-in-Class Peptide-Drug Conjugate CBX-12 in Phase 2 Trial in Ovarian Cancer
October 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces Positive Final Data at ESMO 2024 from Phase 1 Study of Peptide Drug Conjugate CBX-12 in Advanced Solid Tumors
September 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Regains Rights to CBX-12
February 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Therapeutics to Debut Preclinical Data Demonstrating CBX-15 is Safe and Highly Efficacious in 13762 Triple Negative Breast Cancer Model at 35th AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium
October 10, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Therapeutics To Present Data at ASCO 2023 Highlighting First-In-Human, Dose-Finding Study of Lead Candidate CBX-12
May 25, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Cybrexa Appoints Jaya Gautam as Senior Vice President of Technical OperationsPharmaceutical Veteran to Help Propel Manufacturing Scale-Up as Clinical-Stage Biotech Prepares to Enter Phase 2 Clinical Trials
April 12, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Strengthens Drug Development Capabilities with the Addition of Laurie Kenvin to the Company’s Leadership Team and Nick Saccomano to the SAB
February 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Michael N. Needle, MD, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
December 15, 2022
 · 
2 min read
Deals
Exelixis and Cybrexa Therapeutics Establish Exclusive Collaboration Providing Exelixis the Right to Acquire CBX-12, a Potential First-in-Class Peptide-Drug Conjugate of Exatecan
November 1, 2022
 · 
10 min read
Pharm Country
Cybrexa Therapeutics Presents Findings from First-in-Human Study of CBX-12 as a Plenary Oral Presentation at 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
October 28, 2022
 · 
3 min read
Load More