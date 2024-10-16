Soligenix
NEWS
The two posters outlining ongoing formulation efforts to develop a trivalent thermostabilized Ebola vaccine presented on Wednesday July 31 at the 2019 Colorado Protein Stability Conference are now available.
Soligenix Announces $600,000 Subaward Supporting Evaluation of Innate Defense Regulator Platform Technology as a Medical Countermeasure for Bacterial Threat Agents - May 28, 2019
Soligenix, Inc. announced that Soligenix will be participating in a biodefense contract for the development of medical countermeasures against bacterial threat agents, with Soligenix awarded a subcontract of approximately $600,000 over 3 years.
Soligenix, Inc. announced its recent accomplishments and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
In this interview, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, President and CEO, discusses the Company with The Wall Street Analyzer.
Soligenix - Advancing to Important Inflection Points With Two Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trials - April 23, 2019
Soligenix, Inc. issued an update letter from its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber.
Soligenix, Inc announced its recent accomplishments and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Soligenix to Present at National Institutes of Health - Commercialization Accelerator Program “FeedForward Session” in Washington, DC
Soligenix, Inc. announced that they will be presenting at the National Institutes of Health - Commercialization Accelerator Program “FeedForward Session” in Washington, DC on March 21, 2019.
An updated webcast of the Soligenix Corporate Presentation, given by Dr. Christopher J. Schaber, President and CEO, is available on the Company website. To listen and view the presentation, please visit www.soligenix.com.
Analyst David Bautz, PhD of Zack’s Investment Research, Inc. updated coverage on Soligenix, Inc. on February 12, 2019. For more information, please visit SCR.Zacks.com.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS