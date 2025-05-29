7 Companies Hiring in New York

Looking for a biopharma job in New York? Check out the BioSpace list of seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As part of Pharm Country, New York is a major player in the biopharma industry. The New York area alone is home to more than 60% of large pharmaceutical national or global headquarters and supports more than 75,000 direct biotechnology jobs, according to life sciences association NewYorkBio.
Although job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website are down year over year, having peaked in October, they’ve ticked up recently. Postings in 2025 hit their highest monthly total in April.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the open positions at these seven companies.
- AbbVie has several job openings. Roles include account specialist, urology, in White Plains; Parkinson’s account executive - Brooklyn, located in New York City; and speciality representative, psychiatry - Queens, located in New York City.
- Amgen has around 10 open roles. Positions include senior speciality representative - primary care speciality, located in New York City and covering the Rockville Centre territory; field reimbursement manager for White Plains, located in New York City; and specialty account manager, TEPEZZA (endocrinology), in Long Beach.
- Formation Bio has over a dozen openings in New York City. Jobs include director of clinical trial management; director, medical writing; and senior software engineer, applied AI.
- Lundbeck is hiring two psychiatry account managers—one in Syracuse and another in Tarrytown. In addition, the company has several remote positions available, including associate director, new product planning; director, US regulatory global strategic labelling; and senior manager, compliance programs.
- Novo Nordisk has around 20 open roles, mostly pharma field sales and cardiometabolic care specialist positions in cities such as Brooklyn, Buffalo and New York City. The company is also hiring a cardiometabolic educator I in Ithaca.
- Recursion has multiple openings in New York City. Positions include director of clinical development; global head, rare disease development; and global head, oncology department.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has over 175 jobs available. Positions include senior process controls and validation scientist in Rensselaer; manager, clinical informatics in Tarrytown; and medical director, medical affairs, respiratory (COPD) in Sleepy Hollow.
