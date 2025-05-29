7 Companies Hiring in New York

As part of Pharm Country , New York is a major player in the biopharma industry. The New York area alone is home to more than 60% of large pharmaceutical national or global headquarters and supports more than 75,000 direct biotechnology jobs, according to life sciences association NewYorkBio .

Although job postings live for New York on the BioSpace website are down year over year, having peaked in October, they’ve ticked up recently. Postings in 2025 hit their highest monthly total in April.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in New York, check out the open positions at these seven companies.