Drexel University College of Medicine offers graduate level online biomedical programs that address the urgent need for formal training in biomedical science research administration and development.

Learn more.

Featured Programs:



MS in Biomedicine and Business

MS in Biomedicine and Cell & Gene Therapy

MS in Biomedicine and Digital Media

MS in Biomedicine and Entrepreneurship

MS in Biomedicine and Law

MS in Clinical Research for Health Professionals

MS in Clinical Research Organization and Management

MS in Drug Discovery and Development

MS in Immunology

MS in Infectious Disease

MS in Molecular Basis of Cancer

MS in Molecular Medicine

Master of Laboratory Animal Science

Certificate in Drug Discovery and Development

Certificate in Molecular Basis of Cancer

Certificate of Study in Clinical Research

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Fundamental Concepts in Infectious Disease

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Regulatory Affairs for Cell and Gene Therapy

Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Translational Research in Infectious Disease

Quantitative Principles for Clinical Research Certificate

Drexel University College of Medicine offers graduate level online biomedical science programs that address the urgent need for formal training in clinical research administration and development.