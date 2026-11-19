So far this year, 24 biopharmas have laid off or projected they will lay off at least 1,176 combined employees in California, based on BioSpace tallies. Of those companies, over 1 in 3 (38%) are pushing out at least half of their workforces, and two have shut down.

Biopharmas making cuts in California include AbbVie, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Genentech, Gilead and Takeda. Foster City–based Gilead is laying off the most employees—193—counting the 108 people it let go in June at the Redwood City headquarters of wholly owned subsidiary Arcellx.

Of the nine companies eliminating most of their workforces, two wiped out all their staffs by shutting down: San Diego startup f5 Therapeutics and Oakland biotech Tempero Bio. The remaining seven biopharmas are making cuts affecting at least 60% of their employees.

Below is an overview of the nine companies’ cuts.

California layoffs ramp up as year progresses

While five of the biopharmas making significant workforce reductions in California announced or disclosed their moves in the fourth quarter, the layoffs began in Q1.

In March, f5 Therapeutics CEO Gary Choy posted on LinkedIn that the business was closing, noting that the past few years had been brutal for early stage biotechs. The shutdown likely affected a small number of people, as the company’s LinkedIn page at the time indicated it had fewer than 10 employees.

f5 was working on molecular glues developed with its proprietary NExMod platform, which used phenotypic screening to search for novel targets for previously undruggable conditions. Before shutting down, the company had identified 11 potential targets.

The next major workforce reduction, also a closure, happened in Q2. In April, Endpoints News reported that Tempero Bio was shuttering following a serious adverse event in a Phase 2 alcohol use disorder trial of lead drug candidate TMP-301. The company was developing the asset to address the neurobiological basis of addiction. Tempero CEO Paul Johnson did not disclose what happened with the study.

As was the case with f5, Tempero likely did not put a lot of people out of work with its closure. The company had between two and 10 employees in April, according to its LinkedIn page at the time.

Two large workforce cuts in California were reported in Q3, starting with San Diego–based aTyr Pharma. In August, the company announced it would lay off about 60% of its staff, which will likely affect around 30 people in The Golden State. The biotech made the move to help focus resources on advancing lead asset efzofitimod in interstitial lung disease (ILD), which causes inflammation and scarring in the lungs.

Workforce changes at aTyr included Chief Financial Officer Jill Broadfoot and General Counsel Nancy Denyes stepping down Sept. 30 and transitioning to consultant roles.

About a month after aTyr’s announcement, an Arsenal Biosciences spokesperson told BioSpace the biotech was laying off 99 employees, representing most of the company, across its two locations: its South San Francisco headquarters and Hayward site. Based on the most recent known headcount, the cuts likely affected about 78% of the workforce.

Arsenal’s layoffs were part of a strategic shift to focus efforts on developing in vivo CAR T therapies, even as the company explores strategic opportunities for its assets and technologies, according to a company announcement.

Fourth quarter workforce reductions, which number five so far, kicked off in October. First, Berkeley–based Caribou Biosciences announced that amidst a financing freeze in the CAR T space, it planned to discontinue further development of its clinical-stage pipeline, implement a “substantial” workforce reduction and explore strategic alternatives. The biotech is letting go of 87 employees at its lone location effective Dec. 7, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice. Based on Caribou’s most recent employee count, the layoffs may impact 90% of the workforce.

Strategic alternatives the biotech is exploring include, but are not limited to, a merger, acquisition, business combination or other strategic transaction involving Caribou and its assets, according to the company.

The next major workforce cut in California was reported a few weeks later. In late October, following two patient deaths and questions about the clinical response durability of its lead candidate, San Diego–based Artiva Biotherapeutics announced it was halting development of the asset, laying off about 94% of its employees and exploring strategic alternatives. Possibilities include a merger, business combination, sale or licensing of assets, or dissolution and liquidation, according to the company.

The workforce reduction will impact 131 people at Artiva’s lone location effective Dec. 31, according to a WARN notice.

The day after the biotech shared its news, LENZ Therapeutics announced its own strategic reorganization, one meant to streamline the organization as well as prioritize resources and capital on initiatives expected to have the highest sales impact. The biotech will let go of about 75% of its employees, according to an SEC filing. The move will likely affect around 120 people at the company’s lone location, its Solana Beach headquarters.

LENZ expects to complete its reorganization by year’s end. Departing employees include President and CEO Eef Schimmelpennink, whose last day is Dec. 1.

The final two rounds of major cuts in California so far in 2026 were noted in earnings reports this month. While both companies’ layoffs affect a large percentage of their workforces, one is having a more dramatic effect. Tempest Therapeutics, which axed 80% of its staff in April 2025, cut three of its four full-time workers—75% of its employees—between June and September, according to the Brisbane–based biotech’s latest quarterly financials.

The company, which is developing in vivo CAR T therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, is still supported by external consultants and service providers as it pushes forward, according to the report.

Layoffs Tempest Cuts 80% of Staff While Considering Strategic Alternatives California-based Tempest Therapeutics is laying off 21 of its 26 full-time employees. The cuts come while the biotech is exploring strategic alternatives, including a merger or acquisition, as it tries to move its investigational PPARα antagonist into late-stage development. Read more

Calidi Biotherapeutics’ cuts will affect more employees but a smaller percentage of its workforce. The San Diego–based biotech disclosed in its most recent earnings report that it will let go of about 67% of its staff to reduce costs, extend its cash runway and preserve capital while seeking additional financing. Based on a recent employee count for the company that included its German wholly owned subsidiary StemVac GmbH, the layoffs may affect about 19 people. However, it is not clear how many of those impacted are in San Diego. Calidi expects to mostly complete the cuts during this quarter.

In addition to reducing its workforce, the company is exploring strategic alternatives including, but not limited to, a merger, acquisition, business combination or other strategic transaction involving the company and its assets, according to the earnings report.

Layoff numbers exclude contract development and manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, tools and services businesses and medical device firms. To tally the cuts, BioSpace compiles data for known workforce reductions. The number of employees affected is identified or estimated through confirmation from company officials as well as information in company press releases, Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notices, SEC filings and media outlets’ reports.

Not all companies disclose downsizing, and some share only the percentage of staff affected. Some biopharmas provide total numbers retrospectively rather than disclosing individual workforce reductions as they happen.