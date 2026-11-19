As biopharma job seekers create their target list of employers, they may want to consider companies with recent series C raises. This later-stage round of funding helps proven businesses scale growth through further development or expansion.

Here are three biotechs that announced series C raises this year that are hiring.

Triveni Bio: $65 million

Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, Triveni Bio is developing genetics-informed antibody therapies for immunological and inflammatory disorders, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma and eosinophilic esophagitis. The biotech prioritizes and targets primary drivers of diseases.

Triveni’s lead program is TRIV-509, a half-life extended monoclonal antibody for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. In October, the company announced it has completed enrollment in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for TRIV-509 and expects to report topline data by the end of 2026. Triveni also shared that it has transferred TRIV-920, a monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of pancreatitis, to a third-party biopharma focused on rare disease. It did not identify the biopharma.

In June, the biotech shared that it had raised $65 million in series C financing to support pipeline expansion and continued corporate growth. Specifically, Triveni will use the funds to extend the scope and rigor of clinical development of TRIV-573, a half-life extended, next-generation bispecific created to address the underlying cause of atopic dermatitis. Last month, the biotech announced it had dosed its first patient in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial of the asset to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

In other company news this year, Triveni CEO Vishal Patel was named a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 award. Patel was honored for his leadership and excellence in driving programs from concept to clinical trial with speed and rigor, the biotech noted in a press release.

Triveni is hiring for several positions in Watertown, including senior scientist, clinical pharmacology; director, medical writing; and senior scientist, translational research.

Ratio Therapeutics: $70 million

Boston-based Ratio Therapeutics develops radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment using its proprietary research and development platforms, Trillium and Macropa. The platforms harness the tumor-killing power of the alpha-emitting radionuclide actinium-225 to selectively destroy cancer cells.

The biotech’s pipeline of therapeutic and diagnostic assets target a variety of cancer indications. The lead program is [Ac-225]RTX-2358, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP)–targeted therapeutic. The asset is being studied in the ATLAS Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or treatment-resistant FAP positive soft tissue sarcoma, a rare type of cancer affecting tissues such as muscle, fat and tendons.

Ratio has partnerships with pharmaceutical companies Novartis, Lantheus and Merck. It’s working with Novartis on a therapeutic program and with Lantheus and Merck on diagnostic programs.

In July, the biotech announced it had closed a $70 million series C financing that will fuel its next phase of growth. Ratio expects to use the funding to advance its ongoing ATLAS study evaluating [Ac-225]RTX-2358 in advanced sarcomas and to move its next-generation radioligand therapy candidate into the clinic. The company also plans to expand its discovery pipeline into new, high-value oncology targets while strengthening its proprietary radiopharmaceutical technology and scaling its manufacturing capabilities to support pipeline expansion and future commercial demand.

Ratio is hiring a scientist/senior scientist, radiopharma development and tech transfer, in West Valley City, Utah; a facilities engineer in West Valley City; and a chemistry laboratory operations associate in Boston. The company also allows job seekers who don’t see a role meeting their qualifications to upload their resume and cover letter.

Basecamp Research: $140 million

Basecamp Research is developing medicines for diseases with limited treatment options by combining frontier AI models trained on proprietary biological data with technology for writing DNA sequences into cells. EDEN, the biotech’s first biological foundation model, powers three platforms spanning gene insertion, gene editing, and peptide and protein design.

Headquartered in London with offices and labs in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Basecamp has a pipeline consisting of early-stage programs focused on disease areas including oncology, autoimmunity and diabetes. Most programs center around large serine recombinases (LSRs), a class of enzymes that specialize in inserting large genes, Basecamp explains on its website. EDEN AI models scan broken genes to identify an optimal target site for an LSR, then design synthetic LSRs that can place a healthy copy of a gene upstream of a mutation to restore normal function.

In September, Basecamp announced it had closed $140 million in series C financing that it will use to train a new generation of EDEN models and advance a pipeline of AI-designed therapeutics toward clinical development. It will also use the funds to expand pharmaceutical partnerships.

In the press release, Basecamp Co-Founder and CEO Glen Gowers noted the company’s belief that the future of medicine lies in reprogramming the body to repair itself. “We design the models and the medicines to teach it how,” he added.

Basecamp is hiring for nearly a dozen positions, including senior research scientist, AI safety and biosecurity, in London; software engineer, science platform, in Boston; and scientist, peptide discovery, in Boston.