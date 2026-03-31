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Capricor Therapeutics

NEWS
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Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Capricor Shares Rise as FDA Sets August Decision Date for Rejected Duchenne Therapy
Capricor Therapeutics’ deramiocel was rejected in July 2025, potentially caught between Nicole Verdun, a former top biologics regulator at the FDA, and outgoing Vinay Prasad, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
March 11, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Capricor Heads Back to FDA With Pivotal Results for DMD Cardiomyopathy Therapy
Six months after receiving a surprise rejection due to what the FDA called “lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness,” Capricor’s cell therapy deramiocel showed significant benefits in upper-limb function and slowed decline in cardiac function in a Phase III trial.
December 3, 2025
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3 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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FDA
FDA Reversals Send UniQure, Biohaven, Capricor, More Into a ‘Tailspin’
Since July, several biotechs have been forced to pivot as previous agreements with the FDA around evidence required for approval were reversed, a phenomenon that, according to experts, could portend a more restrictive regulator.
November 24, 2025
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7 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Duchenne muscular dystrophy
With Prasad Back at FDA, Capricor To Fight DMD Cardiomyopathy Rejection
Capricor Therapeutics met with the FDA last week for a type A meeting, during which CEO Linda Marbán aimed to explain to the regulator that it got it wrong. Capricor plans to resubmit the application based on deramiocel’s existing dataset.
August 20, 2025
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7 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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FDA
‘Unprecedented’ FDA Leaks Sow Confusion for Patients, Sarepta and Capricor
Sarepta and Capricor learned of key regulatory decisions from the media and investors, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy families have turned to the news for answers. Meanwhile, the FDA insists it remains committed to notifying companies of any regulatory action before sharing information with the media or public.
August 4, 2025
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7 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Complete response letters
Capricor Plunges on FDA Rejection of DMD Cell Therapy
In its complete response letter, the FDA cited insufficient evidence establish deramiocel’s effectiveness for cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The decision comes after CBER Director Vinay Prasad canceled an advisory committee meeting for the therapy.
July 11, 2025
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A boy in a wheelchair over a muscle text
Drug Development
5 DMD Data Readouts to Watch in 2024
With three FDA approvals in the past 10 months, there is a lot of momentum in the Duchenne muscular dystrophy space. Here are five companies looking to keep it going.
May 1, 2024
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5 min read
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Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: New Appointments for Maraganore, Afeyan
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
May 26, 2022
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7 min read
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Alex Keown
Drug Development
Capricor Ditches COVID-19 Vaccine Program to Focus on DMD
Capricor Therapeutics announced less-than-stellar Q4 2021 and full-year 2021 financial results and said the company stopped efforts on its COVID-19 vaccine.
March 11, 2022
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2 min read
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Hannah Chudleigh
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JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
March 13, 2026
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14 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking HOPE-3 Data at the 2026 MDA Conference Demonstrating Significant Functional Benefits of Deramiocel for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
March 13, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Establishment of New PDUFA Date for Deramiocel BLA
March 10, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Update on March 12
March 9, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation at 2026 MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference
February 24, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to Host Webinar Highlighting Positive Phase 3 HOPE-3 Topline Results in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
December 17, 2025
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4 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $150 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
December 5, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 Study of Deramiocel in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
December 3, 2025
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10 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Presents New Data Demonstrating a Scalable Framework for Loading Therapeutic Oligonucleotides into Exosomes at AAEV 2025
November 24, 2025
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5 min read
Press Releases
Capricor Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
November 10, 2025
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13 min read
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