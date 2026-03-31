Capricor Therapeutics
NEWS
Capricor Therapeutics’ deramiocel was rejected in July 2025, potentially caught between Nicole Verdun, a former top biologics regulator at the FDA, and outgoing Vinay Prasad, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Six months after receiving a surprise rejection due to what the FDA called “lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness,” Capricor’s cell therapy deramiocel showed significant benefits in upper-limb function and slowed decline in cardiac function in a Phase III trial.
Since July, several biotechs have been forced to pivot as previous agreements with the FDA around evidence required for approval were reversed, a phenomenon that, according to experts, could portend a more restrictive regulator.
Capricor Therapeutics met with the FDA last week for a type A meeting, during which CEO Linda Marbán aimed to explain to the regulator that it got it wrong. Capricor plans to resubmit the application based on deramiocel’s existing dataset.
Sarepta and Capricor learned of key regulatory decisions from the media and investors, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy families have turned to the news for answers. Meanwhile, the FDA insists it remains committed to notifying companies of any regulatory action before sharing information with the media or public.
In its complete response letter, the FDA cited insufficient evidence establish deramiocel’s effectiveness for cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The decision comes after CBER Director Vinay Prasad canceled an advisory committee meeting for the therapy.
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Capricor Therapeutics announced less-than-stellar Q4 2021 and full-year 2021 financial results and said the company stopped efforts on its COVID-19 vaccine.
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