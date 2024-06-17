SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company building value with cutting-edge work across four distinct but complementary technology platforms – gene therapy, cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. At Sangamo, we are passionate in developing genomic medicines to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases. We transform lives by building a robust, sustainable, differentiated, innovative, and high value genomic medicine pipeline that addresses patients with life-limiting conditions. Sangamo takes pride in being the first to edit endogenous human genes, first to treat patients with gene edited T cells, and first to treat patients with in vivo genome editing. Our top priority is to meet the needs of patients with commitment and compassion. Along with our commitment to science and to our patients, we also endeavor to create an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity. Sangamo is a company where individuals can flourish, grow and develop their expertise. We are seeking top talent to join our mission. Let’s build a better future together.

Stock Symbol: SGMO

7000 Marina Blvd
Brisbane, CA 94005 USA
Tel: (510) 970-6000
Visit website
Email Us
AWARDS
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
NEWS
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
Business
Novartis, Biogen Scrap Gene Regulation Partnerships with Sangamo
Sangamo Therapeutics lost two powerhouse partners Friday after it reported that both Novartis and Biogen discontinued focusing on gene regulation therapies in the neurology space.
March 20, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Vertex, BI, MannKind and More Share Updates
It’s been a busy week for research on rare diseases, with several clinical trials from AnaptysBio, Regenxbio, Sangamo and more posting results from ongoing activities.
September 2, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN and Alex Keown
Scientists conduct an experiment_courtesy of Getty
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Adagio to Seek COVID-19 EUA, CytoDyn’s Bad Week
It was a particularly busy week for clinical trial announcements. Let’s take a look.
April 1, 2022
 · 
13 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Sangamo Searching for Options After Sanofi Withdraws from SCD Program
Sangamo Therapeutics announced that Sanofi US was returning its rights to SAR445136 as it shifts its approach from personalized cell therapies to allogeneic off-the-shelf genomic approaches.
January 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
BioMarin HQ/courtesy of BioMarin
FDA
BioMarin Scores a First Day After Filing Trade Secrets Lawsuit
BioMarin Pharmaceutical scored a first on Friday and provided an option for patients with a rare disease for which there is little recourse.
November 19, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
With Positive Results in Fabry Disease, Sangamo Heading for Phase III
Sangamo Therapeutics announced positive preliminary findings from its ongoing Phase I/II STAAR clinical trial in Fabry disease.
November 5, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Courtesy of Getty Images
Biotech Bay
Cell & Gene Therapy: Balancing Hope & Promise for Sickle Cell Therapies
Biopharma companies recognized that developing a therapy is merely the beginning of what is needed to connect patients with sickle cell disease to next-level therapies.
October 17, 2021
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gail Dutton
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Drug Development
Sangamo Therapeutics Presents Next-Generation Modular Integrase Technology Engineered to Enable Large-Scale Genome Editing
May 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
May 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Sangamo Therapeutics to Present Neurology-Focused Pre-Clinical Data From Its Epigenetic Regulation, Capsid Delivery and Genome Engineering Platforms at the 27th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
April 22, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Deals
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $24.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
March 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Data From Novel Proprietary Neurotropic AAV Capsid Demonstrating Industry-leading Blood-brain Barrier Penetration and Brain Transduction in NHPs
March 13, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Business
Sangamo Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
March 13, 2024
 · 
24 min read
Business
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
March 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces U.S. FDA Alignment on Abbreviated Pathway to Potential Approval and EMA Prime Eligibility for ST-920 in Fabry Disease
February 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Updated Phase 1/2 STAAR Study Data in Fabry Disease Showing Sustained Benefit and Differentiated Safety Profile
February 5, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Load More