Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company building value with cutting-edge work across four distinct but complementary technology platforms – gene therapy, cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. At Sangamo, we are passionate in developing genomic medicines to transform the lives of patients with serious diseases. We transform lives by building a robust, sustainable, differentiated, innovative, and high value genomic medicine pipeline that addresses patients with life-limiting conditions. Sangamo takes pride in being the first to edit endogenous human genes, first to treat patients with gene edited T cells, and first to treat patients with in vivo genome editing. Our top priority is to meet the needs of patients with commitment and compassion. Along with our commitment to science and to our patients, we also endeavor to create an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity. Sangamo is a company where individuals can flourish, grow and develop their expertise. We are seeking top talent to join our mission. Let’s build a better future together.

Stock Symbol: SGMO