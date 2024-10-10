Vistagen
NEWS
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance in Australia and Japan for AV-101 Patents Covering Treatment of Depression
VistaGen’s oral NMDA receptor glycine B antagonist in Phase 2 development for adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.
VistaGen Therapeutics Acquires Worldwide License of Phase 3-Ready CNS Drug Candidate from Pherin Pharmaceuticals for As-Needed Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder
Phase 3-ready asset expands VistaGen’s CNS pipeline and complements its neuropsychiatry focus on Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with AV-101
JOBS
IN THE PRESS