Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers. Dec. 4
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
December 3, 2020
7 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
VistaGen Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance in Australia and Japan for AV-101 Patents Covering Treatment of Depression
VistaGen’s oral NMDA receptor glycine B antagonist in Phase 2 development for adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.
November 13, 2018
1 min read
Business
VistaGen Therapeutics Acquires Worldwide License of Phase 3-Ready CNS Drug Candidate from Pherin Pharmaceuticals for As-Needed Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder
Phase 3-ready asset expands VistaGen’s CNS pipeline and complements its neuropsychiatry focus on Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) with AV-101
September 22, 2018
9 min read
Press Releases
Vistagen, The Goldie Hawn Foundation, and MindUP Students to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on World Mental Health Day
October 9, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Vistagen Initiates PALISADE-4 Phase 3 Study of Fasedienol for the Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder
September 23, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Vistagen Broadens PH80 Global Intellectual Property Portfolio with New Patents for the Treatment of Migraine
July 9, 2024
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Vistagen to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Vistagen to Present at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Conference
May 23, 2024
6 min read
Biotech Bay
Vistagen to Present at the 2024 Anxiety and Depression Association (ADAA) Conference
April 9, 2024
6 min read
Drug Development
Vistagen Initiates PALISADE-3 Phase 3 Study of Fasedienol for the Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder Following Positive Results of PALISADE-2
April 1, 2024
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Vistagen to Present at Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days
March 11, 2024
1 min read
Business
Vistagen to Report Fiscal Year 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Conference Call on February 13, 2024
February 6, 2024
2 min read
Policy
Vistagen Receives Notice from European Patent Office of Intention to Grant Patent for AV-101 to Treat Neuropathic Pain
December 27, 2023
9 min read
