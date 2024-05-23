SUBSCRIBE
CAR-T

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Opinion
Circular RNA Will Soon Replace mRNA in Biopharma
The advantages of using circular RNAs—including increased durability, enhanced protein expression and substantially lower manufacturing costs compared to linear mRNAs—have driven a spate of investment in this technology.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Erik Digman Wiklund
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
CAR-T
Interius Gets Go-Ahead for Phase I Trial of In Vivo CAR-T Therapy in Australia
Interius BioTherapeutics has received approval from Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee to begin the first-in-human trial of an investigational in vivo CAR-T therapy designed to treat B-cell malignancies.
July 10, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J, Legend’s Phase III Win Cements Carvykti as Earlier-Line Multiple Myeloma Treatment
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti cell therapy significantly improved survival in patients with multiple myeloma when used in the second-line setting, the companies announced on Tuesday.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: 3D illustration showing T-cells attacing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Lyell Reports Patient Death in Early-Stage CAR T Trial, Shows Otherwise Strong Response Rate
One patient died of respiratory failure in a Phase I study of Lyell Immunopharma’s investigational CAR-T therapy. The company on Wednesday said it has not definitively linked the fatality to the treatment.
June 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3d render of an immune system T cell killing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Secondary Cancer Risk Is Low After CAR T Cell Treatment: Stanford Study
Results of a large Stanford Medicine study, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, finds CAR-T therapies carry a low risk of secondary malignancies not related to the T cells.
June 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
ASCO24 Preview: A Look at Some of the Cancer Meeting’s Hottest Abstracts
The American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting kicks off today in Chicago, with highly anticipated presentations that include reports on a bispecific antibody, an ADC and a BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy.
May 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: NK cells attacking a cancer cell/ selvanegra
Drug Development
Can NK Cell Therapy Avoid CAR-T’s Shortcomings?
While NK cell therapies can potentially avoid the serious side effects sometimes seen with CAR T cell therapies, experts say durability may stall their path to the market.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Aayushi Pratap
Pictured: Healthcare worker carrying an IV bag
Business
Galapagos Partners with Blood Centers of America to Decentralize CAR-T Production
Belgian biotech Galapagos is teaming with Blood Centers of America to help deploy its decentralized CAR-T therapy manufacturing platform closer to treatment centers across the U.S.
May 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
FDA
BMS CAR-T Therapy Wins FDA Approval for Expanded Use in Follicular Lymphoma
Following back-to-back approvals in lymphocytic leukemia, Bristol Myers Squibb’s CAR-T therapy Breyanzi on Wednesday won the FDA’s green light for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma.
May 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The entrance to the ASGCT meeting at the Baltimore Convention Center
Drug Development
Cell and Gene Therapies Still Have Long Way to Go in Fulfilling Promise
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: Dynavax, Ascendis and BMS
The FDA is looking at four decision deadlines in the coming three weeks, including two for a CAR-T therapy and another for a hepatitis B vaccine.
May 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
Drug Development
Preliminary Findings Point to Low Risk of Secondary Cancers from CAR-T Therapies
In a joint conference event on Monday, cell therapy pioneer Carl June revealed unpublished results showing that in around 1,500 patients treated with CAR-T therapies, no cases of secondary malignancy could be definitively linked to the treatment.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Drug Development
AstraZeneca Invests $140M in Cellectis, Secures 44% Stake in CAR-T Specialist
Cell and gene therapy company Cellectis announced Monday it has completed a $140 million investment from AstraZeneca that extends the biotech’s cash runway into 2026.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Astellas Pharma US headquarters in Illinois
Business
Astellas Inks Second CAR-T Agreement with Poseida to Develop ‘Convertible’ Cancer Therapies
Astellas Pharma and Poseida Therapeutics have entered into a second CAR-T contract to develop novel and flexible allogeneic cell therapies in oncology.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Sanofi Layoffs, CAR-T Warnings and a New GLP-1 Player
While Sanofi restructures and parts with employees from U.S. and Belgian sites, a new company in the GLP-1 space emerges from stealth.
April 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
T-MAXIMUM PHARMACEUTICAL Announces Latest Clinical Advances in Allogeneic CAR-T Cell Therapy Breakthrough for Solid Tumors
August 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
WestGene to Advance Clinical Trials Following Dual IND Approvals for World’s First EB Virus-Related mRNA Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine
August 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
PeproMene Bio announced study demonstrating strong polyfunctionality of novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Allogene Therapeutics Activates Three Community Cancer Centers as First Sites for the Pivotal Phase 2 ALPHA3 Trial Evaluating Cemacabtagene Ansegedleucel (cema-cel) as First Line (1L) Consolidation Treatment for Patients with Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL)
August 2, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine Awards Funding for CAR-T NXC-201 U.S. AL Amyloidosis Clinical Trial (NEXICART-2)
July 26, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Biosyngen’s BRG01 enters Phase II clinical trial, a first-in-kind autologous EBV-Specific CAR-T Therapy for Solid Tumors on Recurrent/Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma
July 16, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Kyverna’s KYV-101 Receives U.S. FDA RMAT Designation for KYV-101 in the Treatment of Patients With Refractory Stiff-Person Syndrome
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Nona Biosciences Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Alaya.bio to Advance CAR-T Cell Therapy
July 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Immunotherapy approach shows potential in some people with metastatic solid tumors
July 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Myeloma Investment Fund Invests in Dynamic Cell Therapies to Help Fuel Novel CAR-T-Cell Technologies
July 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Tr1X Announces First Patient Dosed in Proof of Concept GvHD Trial Evaluating TRX103, a First-in-Class Type 1 Treg (Tr1) Cell Therapy
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Interius BioTherapeutics Receives HREC Approval and CTN Clearance from the TGA to Commence a Phase 1 Clinical Trial for Its First-in-Class In Vivo CAR Therapeutic for B Cell Malignancies
July 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read