Genentech, Inc.
NEWS
Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
Roche’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics in December 2023 appears to be paying off as its investigational GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist induced strong weight loss in a Phase Ib study.
Roche’s subsidiary Genentech has successfully expanded the label of Alecensa to include the adjuvant treatment of anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive, early-stage non-small cell lung cancer following resection.
Data from the Phase III OCARINA II study shows the subcutaneous version of Ocrevus achieved near-complete suppression of relapses and brain lesions in relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
Roche said Monday that its bispecific T cell engager Columvi improved survival in a Phase III lymphoma trial, clearing the drugmaker to seek a full, expanded label that could drive sales growth.
Roche’s Genentech subsidiary is terminating for undisclosed reasons its 2021 contract with Adaptimmune for the development of allogeneic T-cell therapeutics.
According to Fresenius Kabi, Tyenne is the first biosimilar to Genentech’s Acterma which has both IV and subcutaneous formulations approved by the FDA.
After showing some unfavorable results for its data, AC Immune on Monday announced it will be getting back its Alzheimer’s disease candidates from Roche’s Genentech.
When combined with Tecentriq and chemotherapy, tiroagolumab increased median survival to 15.7 months compared to 11.1 months for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma on chemo alone.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS