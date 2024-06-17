SUBSCRIBE
Genentech, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Roche Sees Early ROI on $2.7B Carmot Buy with Phase I Data for Obesity Candidate
Roche’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics in December 2023 appears to be paying off as its investigational GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist induced strong weight loss in a Phase Ib study.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Genentech Wins FDA Approval for First Adjuvant Therapy for ALK-Positive, Early NSCLC
Roche’s subsidiary Genentech has successfully expanded the label of Alecensa to include the adjuvant treatment of anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive, early-stage non-small cell lung cancer following resection.
April 19, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Roche’s Ocrevus Achieves Near-Complete Reduction of Relapse, Lesions in MS
Data from the Phase III OCARINA II study shows the subcutaneous version of Ocrevus achieved near-complete suppression of relapses and brain lesions in relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
April 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Roche Bispecific T Cell Engager Improves Survival in Lymphoma, Teeing up Label Expansion
Roche said Monday that its bispecific T cell engager Columvi improved survival in a Phase III lymphoma trial, clearing the drugmaker to seek a full, expanded label that could drive sales growth.
April 15, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Signage outside Genentech's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Genentech Walks Away From $3B Allogeneic T-Cell Pact with Adaptimmune
Roche’s Genentech subsidiary is terminating for undisclosed reasons its 2021 contract with Adaptimmune for the development of allogeneic T-cell therapeutics.
April 15, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Fresenius Kabi's office in Toronto iStoc
Fresenius Kabi’s Biosimilar for Actemra Gets FDA Approval
According to Fresenius Kabi, Tyenne is the first biosimilar to Genentech’s Acterma which has both IV and subcutaneous formulations approved by the FDA.
March 8, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Roche Ends Longstanding Collaboration with AC Immune, Hands Back Assets
After showing some unfavorable results for its data, AC Immune on Monday announced it will be getting back its Alzheimer’s disease candidates from Roche’s Genentech.
January 23, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Roche Reports Phase III TIGIT Win at ASCO Gastro Cancer Meeting
When combined with Tecentriq and chemotherapy, tiroagolumab increased median survival to 15.7 months compared to 11.1 months for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma on chemo alone.
January 17, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Policy
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation
May 29, 2024
6 min read
FDA
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech’s Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation
May 21, 2024
6 min read
Drug Development
Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity
May 16, 2024
4 min read
FDA
FDA Approves Genentech’s Alecensa as First Adjuvant Treatment for People With ALK-Positive Early-Stage Lung Cancer
April 18, 2024
11 min read
Drug Development
Genentech’s Subcutaneous Ocrevus One-Year Data Demonstrates Near-Complete Suppression of Clinical Relapses and Brain Lesions in Patients With Progressive and Relapsing Forms of MS
April 17, 2024
15 min read
Drug Development
Genentech’s Columvi Meets Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival in People With Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in Phase III STARGLO Study
April 15, 2024
10 min read
Drug Development
New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Phase III Data Showing Xolair Significantly Reduced Allergic Reactions Across Multiple Foods in People With Food Allergies
February 25, 2024
15 min read
FDA
FDA Approves Xolair as First and Only Medicine for Children and Adults With One or More Food Allergies
February 16, 2024
16 min read
Biotech Bay
New Long-Term Data for Genentech’s Vabysmo Show Sustained Retinal Drying and Vision Improvements in Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO)
February 1, 2024
11 min read
Biotech Bay
FDA Grants Priority Review to Xolair (omalizumab) for Children and Adults With Food Allergies Based on Positive National Institutes of Health Phase III Study Results
December 19, 2023
11 min read
