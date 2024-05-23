SUBSCRIBE
Labor market

Earnings
Despite Layoff Announcements, Novartis Beats Q2 Expectations
Novartis’ second-quarter earnings, announced Thursday, show strong performance of its blockbuster drugs, prompting the company to raise its year-end guidance.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Job Trends
2024 Q2 Job Market Report: More People Competing for Fewer Job Openings
For the second quarter of 2024, there were 25% fewer jobs posted live on BioSpace compared to the same quarter of 2023. The year-over-year job response rate rose from 14.6% to 15.3%.
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
Why Biopharma Companies Avoid Hiring People Who Need Visas
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Employer Resources
In an Evolving Market, HR Leaders Balance Business Needs with Employee Engagement
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
March 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
What can biopharma expect from the job market?
BioSpace’s Lori Ellis and Chantal Dresner discuss anticipated job market trends for 2024 including unemployment, anticipated job search activity and hiring trends.
January 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: 2024 Employment Outlook
BioSpace’s Employment Outlook report investigates anticipated job search activity and hiring outlook in 2024 as well as how the current workforce is currently faring
January 19, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q3
This labor market report examines Q3 life science job market trends and the recruitment outlook for Q4 and beyond.
October 5, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: State of the Recruitment Market, 2022
BioSpace surveyed industry employers and professionals to understand what to expect from the recruitment market in 2022. What do professionals want? How difficult will it be to recruit new talent?
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2022 Q3
Get up to speed with BioSpace’s data with up-to-date info about retention, layoffs, “quiet quitting” and projections for 2023.
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: State of the Recruitment Market, 2023
After a tumultuous 2022, life science employers are settling into their hiring goals for 2023. Though they may be hiring at lower volume, the majority of organizations are still actively recruiting.
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q1
Economic turbulence has persisted into 2023 and the life science industry is certainly not immune. How are organizations juggling business needs, budgets, recruitment and retention?
August 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: Recruitment Market Update, 2023 Q2
Following a tumultuous start to 2023, layoffs have cooled off though recruiting activities have been significantly impacted by the economic environment.
August 21, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights