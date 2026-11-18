As Alzheimer’s disease researchers and drug developers gathered in Boston this week for the 2026 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference, the agenda was expected to focus on non-amyloid approaches to the intractable memory-robbing disease. It has not disappointed.

True to expectations, biopharma companies presented new data on therapies targeting tau—widely expected to be the next culprit of focus—but also PDE5 and even light and sound stimulation.

The conference runs through Thursday in Boston. Here are a few notable presentations so far.

Biogen’s anti-tau ASO extends benefit at 2 years

Biogen’s Ionis-partnered anti-tau therapy diranersen slowed clinical decline by 38% on a key cognitive function scale after two years, a result that strengthens the asset’s case in early Alzheimer’s disease, BMO Capital Markets said in a Tuesday evening note.

In the Phase 2 CELIA study, Biogen gave 60 mg of diranersen twice a year to 60 patients, while another 115 were randomized to placebo. From weeks 76–96, patients originally taking the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) remained on their assigned doses, while the original placebo cohort crossed over to diranersen.

“Importantly, by Week 96, the original [placebo] cohort had received either no active treatment or only one dose and therefore served as a placebo-equivalent comparator,” Jefferies said in a Tuesday note.

The result is an improvement on 18-month results reported by Biogen earlier this year, when the regimen led to a 26% slowing of decline on the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) in the same group of patients.

“These are highly encouraging results, particularly given the progressive nature of Alzheimer’s disease,” University of California, San Francisco’s Lawren VandeVrede, CELIA’s principal investigator, said in a prepared statement alongside Biogen’s Tuesday release. “The increasing separation observed between 18 months and two years is remarkable and clinically meaningful.”

BMO analysts appeared to agree, writing that Biogen’s CTAD update “strengthens [the] case for accumulating cognitive/functional benefits from low-dose diranersen.”

BMO added that while the improvement remains numerical and non-significant, “results support the potential of 60mg Q24W diranersen to achieve sufficient tau lowering for clinical benefit in a properly powered study.”

Jefferies agreed that the two-year data support a tau efficacy signal from low-dose diranersen. “Ultimately, the data supports advancing 60mg Q6M into Phase 3,” the analysts said.

While CELIA missed its primary endpoint, which assessed statistically significant dose response for change from baseline on the CDR-SB, Biogen in May underscored the fact that “CDR-SB results favored diranersen versus placebo across all studied doses.” Higher doses were not associated with greater slowing of decline, the company said at the time.

On Tuesday, Biogen again emphasized that clinical benefits were observed across all doses studied, with the 60 mg twice-yearly regimen showing the largest treatment effects at two years.

“CELIA gave the field its first evidence from a randomized trial that lowering tau may slow cognitive decline, and today’s two-year data suggest that benefit may build over time,” Laura Nisenbaum, interim chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, said in a statement emailed to BioSpace.

Despite the missed Phase 2 endpoint, Biogen confirmed in May that it planned to take diranersen to Phase 3.

Priavoid’s amyloid detangler fails to show benefit in Phase 2

Priavoid’s bid to detangle amyloid in the service of treating Alzheimer’s disease failed to show efficacy in a mid-stage study, the German biotech reported on Tuesday.

Postmortem findings show that Alzheimer’s is mainly characterized by neurodegeneration, along with extracellular amyloid plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles, according to the Phase 2 PRImus-AD trial’s page on a government database. Priavoid believes that the oral asset PRI-002 “can cut the sticked substances back into small pieces,” the site reads, thereby reducing the effects of the disease.

But this benefit was not shown in the Phase 2 trial of 304 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s. Instead, PRI-002 failed to improve patients’ scores on the CDR-SB at week 48 significantly more than those on placebo, missing the study’s primary efficacy endpoint.

There was a glimmer of hope, however, as patients in a subgroup who continued in the trial for 72 weeks had between 12% and 18.8% slower decline than those on placebo, though those results also were not statistically significant. Priavoid also noted that preliminary biomarker observations, including assessments of p-tau181—a biomarker reflecting the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain—were “consistent with PRI-002’s proposed biological activity.”

In addition, the pill succeeded on the study’s primary safety endpoint, showing a “favorable safety and tolerability profile.”

Priavoid said in its release that the topline results “support PRI-002’s further clinical development as a potentially disease-modifying oral treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.” The company plans to present the full dataset in 2027.

AriBio’s PDE5 inhibitor slows clinical decline by 31% in some patients

AriBio’s PDE5 inhibitor has achieved a rare feat: success in a Phase 3 Alzheimer’s trial.

The oral drug candidate AR1001 outperformed placebo at slowing decline in the monotherapy population, the South Korean biotech reported Monday. This met the criteria for success in a trial with dual primary endpoints, despite the drug’s failure to elicit a statistically significant effect in the overall trial population of 1,535 patients.

In the 604-patient monotherapy subgroup, AriBio’s drug slowed clinical decline by 31% compared to placebo. This result is in line with data on Biogen and Eisai’s Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla, which achieved a 27% and 29% slowing of decline in their Phase 3 trials at 18 months and 76 weeks, respectively.

As for safety, diarrhea was more common on AR1001 than placebo, affecting 7.7% of treated participants versus 4.4% of placebo controls. This contributed to a higher rate of discontinuations due to adverse events in the treatment arm. There was no mention of amyloid related imaging abnormalities (ARIA)—a type of brain swelling associated with Leqembi and Kisunla—in AriBio’s press release, and no ARIA-like symptoms or serious adverse events were reported in the company’s Phase 2 trial.

AriBio intends to discuss the results with the FDA.

Cognito courts FDA nod with nominal subgroup signal

Cognito Therapeutics plans to discuss a discuss a “potential path to authorization” for its at-home Alzheimer’s therapy platform that leverages light and sound to treat the disease, despite missing the primary endpoint in the Phase 3 HOPE study.

In HOPE 3, which comprised 673 patients with Alzheimer’s, Spectris AD failed to improve thinking and daily function compared to a control group given sham headsets, Cognito reported on Monday. However, the company said a prespecified analysis of participants with mild Alzheimer’s showed a nominally significant slowing of decline on the CDR-SB, daily function and instrumental activities of daily living.

“While the HOPE study did not meet its primary endpoint, the signal in the mild Alzheimer’s subgroup raises important questions that are worth exploring further,” ADDF’s Nisenbaum said in a prepared statement. The organization backed Spectris AD.

Spectris AD uses light and sound stimulation to engage gamma-frequency brain activity. Early disruption of these waves has been linked to neurodegeneration and cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease.