Merck is ending development of an experimental oral BTK inhibitor after identifying safety risks, a move that includes shuttering several late-stage studies.

The asset, known as nemtabrutinib or MK-1026 and picked up in the $2.7 billion buyout of ArQule at the end of 2019, was being evaluated in a series of hematology studies making up Merck’s BELLWAVE program. The New Jersey pharma shared Tuesday evening that the entire program would be discontinued, including three Phase 3 studies.

The decision stems from an external recommendation from a data monitoring committee that reviewed findings from the late-stage BELLWAVE-011 trial for patients with untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). Merck launched the trial in 2023 and expected to recruit 1,200 patients, with a primary readout slated for 2032.

The data committee suggested that the potential benefits of nemtabrutinib may not outweigh the risks in the study. Merck “subsequently confirmed this following a review of the data in its totality” and also decided to terminate the broader program, the company said in the release.

That includes shuttering the BELLWAVE-008 trial for certain patients with CLL/SLL and BELLWAVE-010 for second-line advanced CLL/SLL.

The non-covalent BTK inhibitor, formerly known as ARQ 531, was the centerpiece of the ArQule deal. At the time, the asset had demonstrated a manageable safety profile and early signs of anti-tumor activity in a Phase 1 study.

The acquisition gave Merck a spot in the BTK inhibitor race after Eli Lilly’s $8 billion buy of Loxo Oncology. In early 2023, Lilly gained accelerated approval in mantle cell lymphoma for the Loxo-discovered Jaypirca—the first FDA-approved non-covalent BTK inhibitor to reach the market. The drug later received expanded approval for CLL/SLL.

Jaypirca’s label warns about the risk of infections, bleeding, low blood cell counts, abnormal heart rhythms, new cancers, liver damage and embryo-fetal toxicity.

Merck’s discontinuation comes as the pharma braces for looming patent expiries for its blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda. Patent losses starting in 2028 will put $33 billion in revenue at risk, according to a September report from BMO. But analysts have been largely bullish on the company’s plans to replace the key revenue stream, highlighting the Moderna-partnered mRNA cancer vaccine intismeran autogene, Winrevair for a rare form of high blood pressure in the lungs and the TROP2 antibody drug conjugate sac-TMT as its strongest potential growth products.