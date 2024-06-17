SUBSCRIBE
Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases worldwide. Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead has operations in North America, Europe and Australia.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
333 Lakeside Drive
Foster City, CA 94404
Quality control professional examines sample in beaker in laboratory
Career Advice
9 Companies Hiring Quality Control Jobs
Looking for a quality control job? Check out these nine companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
August 1, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
The last few months have been difficult for Gilead, with several late-stage failures and development discontinuations. Amid these problems, Merdad Parsey will be stepping down from his CMO role early next year.
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Medicine vial over rock pile with comple
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Stumbles in Late-Stage Trials But Remains Prized Cancer Asset
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
June 28, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley/
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Fails to Reach Primary Endpoint in Confirmatory Trial
In addition to missing the mark in overall survival, Gilead reported Thursday a higher number of deaths in the Trodelvy arm of the confirmatory metastatic urothelial cancer study.
May 31, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
5 min read
Nadia Bey
Pictured: A graphic showing figures on opposing coin stacks
Business
9 Top Biopharma CEO-to-Employee Pay Gaps
Despite weathering a difficult year, biopharma continues to see massive pay gaps between CEOs and their median employees, with top executives often earning hundreds of times more.
May 21, 2024
9 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Gilead corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Gilead Touts Phase III Results for Liver Disease Drug Ahead of PDUFA Date
Seladelpar, which Gilead acquired when it bought CymaBay in February for $4.3 billion, showed positive results for reducing pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis patients and reducing inflammation.
May 20, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Corporate headquarters of Gilead in Sili
Business
Gilead Touts 5% Revenue Jump, Positions for 2024 Growth and Culls Pipeline
Gilead on Thursday reported revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the strong sales of its HIV, cancer and liver diseases franchises, while culling a number of candidates.
April 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its office in Maryland
Policy
FDA Requires Boxed Warning for Secondary Cancers on CAR-T Therapies
Following a months-long safety review, the regulator on Thursday said it is now requiring updated black box warnings for all commercially available CAR-T therapies to reflect the risk of secondary malignancies.
April 19, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
BioForest
Gilead’s Seladelpar Demonstrated a Sustained and Consistent Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Profile in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
June 5, 2024
13 min read
Drug Development
Gilead and Arcus Announce Etrumadenant Plus Zimberelimab Regimen Significantly Reduced the Risk of Death in Third-line Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
June 2, 2024
11 min read
BioForest
Gilead and Arcus Announce Anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab Plus Zimberelimab and Chemotherapy Exceeded One Year of Median Progression-Free Survival as a First-Line Treatment for Upper GI Cancers
June 1, 2024
12 min read
Drug Development
EVOKE-01 Study Results in Metastatic NSCLC to Be Presented at an Oral Session at ASCO 2024
May 31, 2024
18 min read
Drug Development
Gilead Provides Update on Phase 3 TROPiCS-04 Study
May 30, 2024
16 min read
BioForest
Cartography Announces Strategic Collaboration with Gilead to Develop Oncology Therapies Against Novel Targets and Target Pairs
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Job Trends
Gilead to Present Latest Research Across Key Liver Disease Indications at the European Association for the Study of the Liver Congress 2024
May 22, 2024
11 min read
Investigational Seladelpar Demonstrates Significant Improvements in Liver Disease Progression and Reduced Itching in Primary Biliary Cholangitis
May 18, 2024
10 min read
BioForest
Gilead and Kite Oncology to Highlight Broad and Diverse Oncology Portfolio at ASCO 2024
May 7, 2024
42 min read
BioForest
Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
1 min read
