Their loss, our gain? Canada makes its case to Europe amid U.S. instability

U.S. political uncertainty has pushed Canadian service providers and biotechs to seek new business opportunities in Europe, firms told BioSpace at the recent BIO-Europe conference in Cologne, Germany.

Although Canada has long-standing U.S. ties, Europe is increasingly perceived as a more stable continent to engage markets. Canada also has expedient regulatory and economic advantages. The country has flown under the radar more than its southern neighbor, making the present a good time to represent its advantages.

More than 110 companies attended BIO-Europe, wrote Silke Ditgen, trade commissioner for the Consulate of Canada, based in Germany, in an email.

“The growing ties between Canada and Europe are certainly a contributing factor, and there is strong momentum at the moment,” wrote Jeannine Burkhard, head of public affairs and stakeholder relations at BioQuébec, in an email.

Canada and the European Union announced an “Alliance for the Future” at a two-day summit in October.

BIO-Europe is Europe’s largest and longest-running international partnering conference for the biotechnology, biopharma and life sciences industries.

Strong Canadian presence

Although the Canadian life science scene is very much connected to the U.S., particularly in hubs such as Boston and San Diego, there is more effort to expand the network outside of America, Burkhard wrote.

U.S. instability has pushed Montréal-based CRO Vantage BioTrials to increasingly look to European biotechs, said company President Vatche Bartekian.

Caroline Dubic, director of business development at CRO/CDMO Royalmount BioPharma in Montréal, agreed, adding the uncertainty at the FDA and the National Institutes of Health makes Canada an increasingly attractive option to conduct business and engage in partnerships.

On BIO-Europe’s opening day, November 9, Bioscience Association Manitoba (BAM), BIOQuébec and BioWin, the health innovation cluster of Wallonia, Belgium, announced a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“Through this new agreement, the three organizations aim to connect the complementary strengths of Québec, Manitoba and Wallonia, facilitating business development, knowledge exchange and international partnerships,” the press release stated.

As for Canadian biotechs that attended BIO-Europe, they are seeking licensing deals, co-development partners, clinical collaborators and acquisition opportunities, Ditgen wrote. Europe hosts many global pharmaceutical leaders including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis, Sanofi, Merck KGaA and Novo Nordisk.

“Events such as BIO-Europe have become major partnering venues where Canadian companies can meet dozens of potential partners in a few days,” Ditgen wrote. “For many early-stage biotech firms, a licensing agreement with a European pharmaceutical company may be more valuable than launching independently in the U.S.”

The advantages of going Canadian

Canada has an efficient clinical trial ecosystem to conduct trials, with numerous CROs and organizations to facilitate studies, Burkhard wrote. There is also high-quality research, access to diverse and treatment-naïve patient populations and strength in emerging technologies like AI-driven drug discovery, precision medicine, cell and gene therapies, biomanufacturing and regenerative medicine, Ditgen wrote.

Advantages of working in Canada include Health Canada reviewing clinical trial applications within 30 days upon receipt of a complete application; its alignment with the FDA, European Medicines Agency and Swissmedic for multisite clinical trials and funding programs and tax incentives for clinical research, Dubic explained.

In the past, potential European clients expressed reluctance on working with Canada due to time zone differences, Dubic added. However, she noted that clients are now discovering an upside: work gets done overnight and is waiting in their inboxes by morning.

As Montréal is in the Eastern Time zone, this is also attractive for Europeans for communications, she said, as well as having bilingual French language ability.

Most of Canada’s 1,000-plus biotechs are headquartered in and around the three major hubs of Montréal in Quebec, Toronto in Ontario, and Vancouver in British Columbia, with another growing cluster in the Calgary‒Edmonton Corridor in Alberta.

Canadian R&D hasn’t been as historically strong as in the U.S. and Europe, said SpeciLife Founder and President Katia Dahan, based in Montréal. But with the burgeoning interest in Europe, the time is ripe for Canadians to more boldly champion its life sciences strengths on the global stage, added Kimberly Hu, business development and strategic account manager.