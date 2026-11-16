Rising costs leave 9 in 10 new medicines unprofitable, IQVIA finds

About 90% of drugs launched from 2016 to 2020 are projected to generate insufficient lifetime revenues to cover their estimated costs, an IQVIA report found.

The report analyzed 825 novel medicines launched in the U.S. between 1991 and 2020. For each drug, IQVIA assessed lifetime revenues, operating costs, taxes and capitalized R&D spending to evaluate how returns on investment have changed over time. IQVIA found the share of medicines generating a positive return on investment has fallen to an all-time low.

About half of medicines launched in the early 1990s generated positive economic returns over their life cycles. That figure fell to fewer than one in 10 for the cohort of medicines launched between 2016 and 2020. None of the drugs launched in 2020 are forecast to generate a positive return.

Average lifetime returns have fallen throughout the past two decades. The average return for launches from 1991 to 1995 was $555 million. That figure held roughly steady over the following decade, falling slightly for the 1996 to 2000 cohort before climbing to $644 million for drugs launched between 2001 and 2005. But returns turned negative for drugs launched from 2006 to 2010, and by the 2016 to 2020 period lifetime revenue fell $1.7 billion short of total operating and R&D costs, on average.

The trend reflects a sharp increase in the sales a product needs to generate to achieve a positive return. For drugs launched from 1991 to 1995, sales needed to hit $1.4 billion to turn a profit; that number rose to $11.9 billion for the class of 2016 to 2020. IQVIA attributed the shift to shortening life cycles, stable operating costs, rising R&D spending and falling success rates.

Indeed, development costs have risen dramatically as revenues have dipped. Base-case capitalized R&D costs per new medicine were about $366 million in 1991. By 2020, that figure had risen to $3.2 billion. Median lifetime sales, meanwhile, fell from $1.5 billion for medicines launched between 1991 and 1995 to $1 billion for products that came to market between 2016 and 2020.

The median figure masks a wide gap between the most and least successful products. About 44% of the analyzed products generated less than $1 billion and accounted for 4% of aggregate industry revenues. About 10% of launches generated lifetime revenues of $10 billion or more. Those drugs accounted for 56% of industry revenues.