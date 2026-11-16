Serious adverse events mar robust efficacy data for Helus’ psychedelic in major depression

Positive efficacy data and support for psychedelic therapies continues to pile up. Monday, Helus Pharma reported that its deuterated psilocin therapy significantly reduced symptoms of major depressive disorder in a late-stage trial—but the biotech’s stock fell on three undisclosed serious adverse events (SAE).

“Pivotal efficacy supports the adjunctive thesis,” H.C. Wainwright said in a note to investors Monday morning, while adding that “safety clarification is essential.”

The Phase 3 APPROACH trial included 222 people with moderate-to-severe depression who continued taking a stable dose of their current antidepressant.

HLP003 hit the study’s primary endpoint, reducing major depressive disorder (MDD) symptoms by 19.5 points on a key depression rating scale compared to 11.9 points for the placebo group at six weeks, Helus reported on Monday. The results beat H.C. Wainwright’s expectations of a 4–5-point difference, and the firm gave HLP-003 60% odds of success in MDD.

HLP003 was fast-acting and durable, Helus said. Patients treated with the experimental drug saw “statistically significant” symptom reduction of 16.1 points as early as day 2 versus 11.0 points for placebo, with reductions of 16.9 points vs. 9.9 points at 12 weeks, respectively, meeting the trial’s key secondary endpoint.

The large efficacy delta at weeks 6–12 is “competitive to the approved antipsychotics,” which show a 2–5 placebo-adjusted reduction, Jefferies wrote Monday morning.

The analysts added that “HLP-003’s safety seems fairly clean,” though Helus did reveal three treatment-related serious adverse events in the study.

The SAEs included two cases of depression and one suicide attempt, Helus revealed on an investor call Monday morning.

The suicide attempt was by a non-responder to treatment, Helus Chief Medical Officer Amir Inamdar said on a Monday morning investor call, and occurred 55 days after the individual received the second dose of HLP-003.

Otherwise, the asset was “generally well-tolerated,” the company said, with most adverse events “mild to moderate in severity, transient, and primarily limited to the day of dosing.”

While Jefferies anticipated Helus’ stock would get a bump on the “robust 12-week Phase III data,” Helus was trading down nearly 17% to $7.36 a share.

APPROACH is the first of three trials in Helus’ PARADIGM Phase 3 program of HLP-003 in MDD. The company expects topline data from the second pivotal study, EMBRACE, in the fourth quarter of 2027.

A proprietary, deuterated analog of psilocin—the active form of the psilocybin hallucinogenic found in magic mushrooms—HLP003 holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for adjunctive MDD. If successful, HLP003 may one day compete on the market against Usona Institute’s psilocybin candidate PSIL201 for MDD, and less directly against Compass Pathways’ COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression. Both assets are now under review by the FDA, with their makers having completed applications within the past two weeks.

The Trump administration has long been on board with the psychedelic class. On Veteran’s Day last week, the Department of Health and Human Services pumped up to $25M into ibogaine and other psychotropic drugs. This followed an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in April to accelerate the development of and facilitate broader access to psychedelic therapies. It was this order that led both Compass’ and Usona’s assets to receive Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers (CNPV), though after the departure of former Commissioner Marty Makary in May, the status of that program is unclear.