SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Europe

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Handshake over a deal/iStock, PeopleImag
Mergers & acquisitions
Recursion, Exscientia Merge to Create AI-Enabled Biotech
Armed with a combined $850 million in cash, the companies said Thursday the resulting biotech will have a pipeline that could deliver 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
IgA nephropathy
Novartis’ Fabhalta Gets FDA Accelerated Approval, Becomes First Complement Inhibitor for IgAN
Fabhalta is approved for the treatment of IgAN patients who are at risk of rapid disease progression, which is indicated by a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of at least 1.5 g/g.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide brands Ozempic and Wegovy fell short of analyst expectations in the second quarter, mainly held back by supply headwinds. The company’s shares dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
A day after Eli Lilly’s obesity and weight-loss therapies were removed from the regulator’s database, Novo Nordisk also made strides in boosting the supply of all but one of semaglutide’s shortages.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Touts ‘Modest’ Q2 Performance Amid Sweeping Reorganization
Bayer’s surprising growth in the second quarter was driven in large part by two pharma products: the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa and the chronic kidney disease treatment Kerendia.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business partners shaking hands after closing a deal
Mergers & Acquisitions
Mallinckrodt Offloads Therakos Photopheresis Business to CVC Capital Partners for $925M
The specialty pharmaceutical company has twice filed for bankruptcy in recent years, driven by opioid-related litigation. Mallinckrodt’s deal with CVC will allow it to pay off more than half of its net debt.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's office in Dresden, Germany
Approvals
GSK Wins Broad Label Expansion for Jemperli in First-Line Endometrial Cancer
In pursuit of Merck’s blockbuster Keytruda, GSK’s Jemperli scored its own broad FDA label expansion, allowing its use in first-line endometrial cancer regardless of biomarker status.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
Reiterating his ruling in a prior Inflation Reduction Act case, New Jersey District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi ruled that Novo Nordisk’s participation in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is of its own free will.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Legal
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters office building in Poznan, Poland
Vaccines
GSK Lowers Full-Year Vaccine Guidance After Disappointing Q2 Sales, CDC RSV Guidelines
Systemic administrative and policy challenges, including updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors, have forced GSK to lower its 2024 outlook for its vaccines business.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Patents
FDA Denies Novartis’ Petition to Block Entresto Generics
In addition to facing generic competition, Entresto is among the initial 10 drugs selected for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, with the maximum fair prices to be published by Sept. 1.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Business
HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
15 min read
Business
Roivant Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Immunocore reports second quarter financial results and provides a business update
August 8, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Drug Development
Apellis and Sobi Announce Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 VALIANT Study of Pegcetacoplan in C3G and Primary IC-MPGN
August 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Genmab Updates 2024 Financial Guidance
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Evaxion to Present One-Year Clinical Efficacy Data from its Phase 2 Study on Lead Cancer Vaccine Candidate, EVX-01, at the ESMO Congress 2024 in September
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Barinthus Bio Reports Second Quarter 2024 Update on Corporate Developments and Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Momentum Biotechnologies and Cube Biotech Announce Strategic Partnership
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Recursion and Exscientia Enter Definitive Agreement to Create a Global Technology-Enabled Drug Discovery Leader with End-to-End Capabilities
August 8, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
InflaRx Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
19 min read
Press Releases
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with AstraZeneca for Multiple Assets to Advance Potential First-in-Class Treatments
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Orion Group Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
SphingoTec Closes €5M Series C to Accelerate Market Development and Financial Growth with Innovative Biomarkers
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Medigene and WuXi Biologics Enter into a Research Collaboration for Off-the-Shelf TCR-Guided T Cell Engagers
August 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Orion Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2025
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Verona Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Kuros Biosciences Reports First Half of 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Evotec Announces Progress in Strategic Neuroscience Partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Load More