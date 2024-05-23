Healthcare
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
In a potential challenge to Pfizer’s Prevnar 20, Merck’s Capvaxive has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection for use in preventing invasive pneumococcal disease in adults.
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in adults aged 75 and older, but limited its use in 60- to 74-year-olds.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld access to the abortion pill mifepristone, unanimously rejecting a challenge by a group of anti-abortion doctors seeking to undo the FDA’s approval of the drug.
The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has endorsed the use of Eli Lilly’s Zepboundfor weight management in patients with BMI of 35 kg/m2 and above and at least one weight-related comorbidity.
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies can lawfully impose restrictions on covered drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program.
GSK said Thursday it plans to divest its remaining 4.2% stake in the consumer health spinout, its fourth and final round of selling off Haleon shares worth approximately $1.52 billion.
A Senate health committee report published Wednesday forecasts spending on prescription drugs to hit $1 trillion a year in 2031, unless the prices of GLP-1 medicines such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are cut.
Starting in June 2024, Evernorth Health Services will offer Humira biosimilar products with no out-of-pocket cost through its Accredo specialty pharmacy.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday launched an investigation into the exorbitant prices of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy blockbusters, and has asked the Danish drugmaker to justify their price tags.
Takeda Oncology US Head of Sales, Annette Montandon, discusses how embodying a patient-first approach is key to the success of colorectal cancer drug FRUZAQLA®.
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that the FDA’s recent approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease will open Medicare coverage to one in four beneficiaries with obesity.
PRESS RELEASES