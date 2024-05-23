SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Healthcare

LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Policy
CDC Backs Merck’s Capvaxive, Tees Up Pneumococcal Competition With Pfizer
In a potential challenge to Pfizer’s Prevnar 20, Merck’s Capvaxive has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection for use in preventing invasive pneumococcal disease in adults.
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Front view of the CDC museum in Georgia
Policy
CDC Narrows RSV Vaccine Recommendations for Seniors
New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention call for the use of respiratory syncytial virus vaccines in adults aged 75 and older, but limited its use in 60- to 74-year-olds.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, DC
Policy
SCOTUS Upholds Access to Abortion Pill, Pharma Industry Applauds Court’s Ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld access to the abortion pill mifepristone, unanimously rejecting a challenge by a group of anti-abortion doctors seeking to undo the FDA’s approval of the drug.
June 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in San Diego, California
Policy
Lilly’s Zepbound Wins NICE Backing for Obese Patients With Very High BMI
The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has endorsed the use of Eli Lilly’s Zepboundfor weight management in patients with BMI of 35 kg/m2 and above and at least one weight-related comorbidity.
June 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
Appeals Court Sides With Drugmakers in 340B Case, Allows Limits on Discounts Under Program
An appellate court ruled on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies can lawfully impose restrictions on covered drugs under the 340B Drug Pricing Program.
May 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
GSK to Sell Remaining Stake in Haleon, Looks to Raise $1.52B
GSK said Thursday it plans to divest its remaining 4.2% stake in the consumer health spinout, its fourth and final round of selling off Haleon shares worth approximately $1.52 billion.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: U.S. Capitol Building, Washington DC
Policy
Sanders Warns Weight-Loss Drugs Could Bankrupt US Healthcare System
A Senate health committee report published Wednesday forecasts spending on prescription drugs to hit $1 trillion a year in 2031, unless the prices of GLP-1 medicines such as Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are cut.
May 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Cigna Group signage outside its office i
Drug Delivery
Cigna’s Evernorth to Offer Humira Biosimilar with No Out-of-Pocket Cost
Starting in June 2024, Evernorth Health Services will offer Humira biosimilar products with no out-of-pocket cost through its Accredo specialty pharmacy.
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Policy
Sanders Launches Probe of ‘Outrageously High Prices’ of Novo’s Ozempic, Wegovy
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday launched an investigation into the exorbitant prices of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy blockbusters, and has asked the Danish drugmaker to justify their price tags.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
A Takeda Oncology Leader’s Passion Fuels A Patient-First Approach
Takeda Oncology US Head of Sales, Annette Montandon, discusses how embodying a patient-first approach is key to the success of colorectal cancer drug FRUZAQLA®.
April 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights Staff
Pictured: Man prepares his GLP-1 receptor agonist injection
Policy
Wegovy’s New Heart Indication to Expand Medicare Coverage for 3.6M Beneficiaries: KFF
A report from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that the FDA’s recent approval of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people with cardiovascular disease will open Medicare coverage to one in four beneficiaries with obesity.
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Load More
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Health Catalyst Announces Partnership Expansion with Western U.S.'s Largest Health Information Exchange, Contexture
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Eyenovia and Formosa Pharmaceuticals Initiate Co-Development of Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension (0.05%) for the Treatment of Acute Dry Eye Disease in the U.S.
August 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Constitution Surgery Alliance ASC Facilities Achieve 12,000th Total Joint Arthroplasty Milestone
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Inovalon Launches Converged Stars Health Equity Analytics To Address CMS Regulations and Empower Health Equity Index Success
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
MolecuLight’s Profound Impact on Wound Healing Highlighted in Breaking Clinical Research
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Initiate Clinical Study for Peeling Skin Syndrome
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
10x Genomics Technology Supports TenK10K Project Led by Garvan Institute of Medical Research to Help Transform the Treatment of Complex Diseases
August 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
The Cigna Group Foundation Announces Grants to 22 Nonprofits to Help Address the Youth Mental Health Crisis
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Formosa Pharmaceuticals Announces Licensing Agreement with Apotex Inc., for Commercialization of Clobetasol Propionate Ophthalmic Suspension for Ocular Surgery Relief and Recovery
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi provides gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy for the first time in Abu Dhabi and outside the US
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
America’s Leading Online Chronic Care Management Educational Program: Hyalite Care Academy
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Unmasking a Hidden Lung Threat: World NTM Day Calls for Awareness
August 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
MIMEDX Announces Launch of HELIOGEN™ Fibrillar Collagen Matrix
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
AVITA Medical Expands Portfolio with Unique Dermal Matrix to Advance Wound Care
August 1, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
JelloX Biotech collaborates with Mayo Clinic to develop AI enhanced 3D pathology imaging technology
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
New “Atlas” of Human Heart Valve Development May Guide Next-Gen Therapies
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Use AI-Powered Method to Identify Genetic Epilepsies Much Earlier than Genetic Diagnosis
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Breaking research on the use of race in prenatal screens, health outcomes of HIV-exposed children could advance healthcare for underserved populations
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Atraverse Medical Announces First Clinical Use of HOTWIRE™ Radiofrequency (RF) Guidewire System at St. Bernards Medical Center
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Macrophage-Directed Therapies Summit Presentation
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Load More