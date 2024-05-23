SUBSCRIBE
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
Lobbying groups and individuals connected with the industry are supporting candidates from both parties, with a particular focus on the future of the 340B discount program and pharmacy benefit managers.
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
IRA
Novo Loses IRA Case as NJ Judge Asserts Price Negotiations Are Voluntary
Reiterating his ruling in a prior Inflation Reduction Act case, New Jersey District Court Judge Zahid Quraishi ruled that Novo Nordisk’s participation in the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is of its own free will.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dragon and eagle with money
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Could Signal a Seismic Shift for Biopharma in US and China
The BIOSECURE Act’s prohibition on doing business with China-based companies may have implications for biotech and biopharma markets on both sides of the Pacific.
July 31, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
Touting Shockwave’s Billion-Dollar Potential, J&J Lifts 2024 Guidance
Fresh off its $13-billion acquisition of medical devices developer Shockwave Medical, Johnson & Johnson is expecting greater business growth in the future.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Biopharmaceutical executives on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC
Opinion
Congress Must Reauthorize FDA Program for Pediatric Rare Diseases
Why I advocated on Capitol Hill this month for the renewal of the FDA’s Priority Review Voucher program
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Matthew Winton
Pictured: A close-up of the U.S. Capitol dome/iSto
Policy
House Speaker Plans to Vote, Pass BIOSECURE Act into Law This Year
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”

July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Erodes Industry Confidence in Chinese Contractors: Report
Despite an uncertain legislative path to becoming law, the BIOSECURE Act has already impacted the biopharma industry’s confidence in Chinese service providers and prompted efforts to diversify manufacturing partners.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
BIOSECURE’s Surprise Absence, the $100+ Billion Future Weight-Loss Market, DIA and More
This week’s news ranged from BioSpace’s on-the-ground updates from DIA to safety concerns in clinical trials to BIOSECURE Act updates to new projections that the GLP-1 market could top $100 billion within 10 years.
June 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
The United States Capitol building with the dome lit up at night.
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Left Out of Department of Defense Spending Bill by House Rules Committee
The BIOSECURE Act, which seeks to protect U.S. national security from Chinese biotech companies, will not be part of the House of Representatives vote on the 2025 fiscal year National Defense Authorization Act.
June 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Updates Guidance to Further Empower Companies to Address the Spread of Misinformation
July 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read