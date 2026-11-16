J&J pays $2.2B upfront for Ollin, taps Blackstone to fund eye disease trial

Johnson & Johnson is buying ophthalmology biotech Ollin Biosciences and its late-stage bispecific antibody for $2.2 billion upfront.

The acquisition will also give Ollin shareholders the chance to collect up to $1.125 billion in milestone payments, according to a Monday news release. The company announcement came swiftly on the heels of a Financial Times report Sunday evening that J&J was expected to buy the Texas biotech for up to $3.4 billion.

At the same time, J&J has also inked a funding agreement with private equity (PE) firm Blackstone Life Sciences to support the late-stage testing of Ollin’s OLN324—the bispecific at the center of Monday’s buyout. Once the acquisition closes, Blackstone will pay J&J $750 million over the course of several years to fully fund Phase 3 development, with the investor then able to receive undisclosed regulatory and sales milestone payments, plus single digit royalties.

The deal adds to Blackstone’s string of Big Pharma funding agreements. Just last week, the PE giant offered Pfizer up to $1.5 billion to support the pharma’s Metsera-acquired obesity drug berobenatide. In 2025, Blackstone signed a similar agreement with Merck to fund the development of the TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate sac-TMT.

Ollin’s OLN324 is a next-gen antibody designed to selectively target two drivers of retinal disease—vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and angiopoietin-2 (Ang2)—to improve control of retinal fluid and potentially extend time between treatments.

The asset is being developed to treat conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME)—two serious retinal vascular diseases that can lead to vision loss. In the mid-stage trial called JADE, OLN324 demonstrated faster and greater improvements in retinal anatomy compared to Genentech’s blockbuster Vabysmo in both DME and wet AMD, as well as greater vision gains.

Ollin emerged publicly in September 2025 with $100 million and OLN324, which was discovered by Chinese partner Innovent Biologics. In June of this year, Ollin secured an eye-popping $330 million series B to advance the VEGF/Ang2 antibody. At the time, the biotech said it planned on launching Phase 3 testing by the end of the year.

For J&J, the proposed acquisition would bolster the New Jersey pharma’s leadership in ophthalmology, according to the company. Currently, the pharma doesn’t sell any retinal disease drugs but touts the contacts brand Acuvue and Tecnis intraocular lenses.

J&J has taken several hits to its retinal disease pipeline this year, handing back rights to MeiraGTx for the investigational gene therapy for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa in the spring after a Phase 3 miss. The pair linked up in 2019, with J&J paying $100 million upfront in a deal worth up to $440 million total to develop the therapy, known as bota-vec.

In April, MeiraGTx paid $25 million upfront to regain the rights to bota-vec. It is planning a regulatory run for the asset despite the late-stage fail. J&J is also eligible for an undisclosed milestone payment tied to U.S. approval and sales performance of bota-vec and could collect double-digit royalties starting in mid-2029.

Then there’s Hemera Biosciences’ AAV2-based gene therapy for geographic atrophy, which J&J axed this summer after a data review, according to Fierce Biotech. The pharma initially secured rights to the asset in a 2020 deal for which financials were not disclosed.