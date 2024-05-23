SUBSCRIBE
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Medicine seamless border. A bottle of vitamins, ointment, liquid for injection. Watercolor illustration. Isolated on a white background. For design of pharmacy products, educational medical materials.
Drug pricing
Big Pharma Appears to Be Unfazed by IRA Drug Price Negotiations
Despite their initial kicking and screaming, drugmakers seem confident the Inflation Reduction Act’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program will not greatly impact their bottom lines.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
External view of the U.S. Capitol Building
Pharmacy benefit managers
PBM Execs Point Fingers at Pharma Industry in House Hearing on Rising Drug Prices
Executives from the three largest pharmacy benefit manager companies testified Tuesday before Congress that rising drug prices in the U.S. are due to pharma companies taking advantage of market exclusivities and excessive charges.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
‘Big Three’ PBMs to Face House Oversight Accountability as Hawaii Court Delivers Legal Victory
As scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers mounts, a House committee will hold a hearing on the alleged anticompetitive business practices of these middlemen.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
IRA
AstraZeneca Appeals IRA Loss, Reiterates Constitutional Challenge to Drug Price Negotiations
AstraZeneca joins Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb in appealing a previous legal loss for its challenge to the government’s drug price-setting program.
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Pfizer’s Oral GLP-1 Push, Lilly Vs. Novo and PBMs Under Pressure
Pfizer selects its candidate for the oral GLP-1 race as Eli Lilly strives to overtake Novo Nordisk in the injectable weight-loss drug space. Meanwhile, pressure builds to reduce drug prices in the U.S.
July 17, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
Government
Democratic Senators to Meet with Novo Nordisk After Withdrawal of Levemir: Reuters
After discontinuing its long-acting insulin product Levemir, Novo has again found itself under legislative scrutiny, with three Democratic senators seeking a sit-down with the pharma.
July 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
U.S. Capitol surrounded by money and pill bottles/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Editorial
PBMs and Big Pharma Play Blame Game for Inflated Prescription Drug Prices
The Federal Trade Commission criticized the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers this week, but drugmakers are also at fault for the high costs of medicines.
July 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Businessman rejecting money in white envelope offered by his partner in the dark, anti bribery concept - panoramic banner
Drug Pricing
Akebia Ends Deal With CSL Vifor, Unveils Hefty Price Tag for CKD Anemia Drug Vafseo
Akebia Therapeutics on Thursday said it regained full U.S. rights to its chronic kidney disease anemia drug Vafseo, which the biotech has priced at around $15,500 per year.
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Business
AbbVie’s Humira Continues to Lose Market Share as Biosimilars Gain Ground: Report
CVS Caremark’s recent decision to take AbbVie’s Humira off its major formularies has caused the blockbuster to lose more market share to biosimilars, according to the latest report from Samsung Bioepis.
July 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building
Patents
Senate Unanimously Passes Bill to Reduce Big Pharma Patent Thickets, Increase Competition
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill aimed at limiting the number of patents drugmakers can introduce and making it easier for generic and biosimilar competitors to enter the market.
July 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
The Federal Trade Commission plans to file lawsuits against the three largest pharmacy benefit managers over allegedly steering patients away from less expensive drugs, according to The Wall Street Journal.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Boehringer Ingelheim's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
Drug Pricing
Biden, Sanders Call on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to Lower Weight-Loss Drug Prices
President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders in a Tuesday op-ed in USA Today called on Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to “stop ripping off Americans” with “unconscionably high prices” for their GLP-1 medicines.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
