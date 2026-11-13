Arrowhead’s Ionis problem, Kyverna’s next-gen end and more biotech earnings

Rival drugmaker woes, discontinued programs and upcoming make-or-break readouts were just a few of the storylines that emerged from a busy week of biotech earnings .

Below, BioSpace recaps earnings for four biotechs in the news.

Arrowhead, Ionis face uphill battle in severe hypertriglyceridemia

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ investors were keenly watching the launch of Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Tryngolza for a read through on how Redemplo might do on the market in the same indication , severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG).

Ionis reported flat sales of just $9 million for the drug on Monday, and the company lowered sales guidance for the year to $50 million, with a slower ramp factored in.

Arrowhead’s investors were left dismayed. “Ultimately the Tryngolza print this week was even worse than what were already low expectations,” Stifel wrote in a note on Arrowhead’s earnings on Thursday.

Arrowhead has submitted Redemplo to the FDA in sHTG, earning entry to a new agency program that could accelerate the decision, according to the company’s fiscal year 2026 earnings report. The FDA’s Split Real Time Application Review (STAR) pilot program offers drugs that demonstrate an improvement over available therapies a shot at a faster review.

The company is now preparing a second quarter launch for Redemplo in sHTG. Executives brushed off their competitors’ troubles during a Thursday earnings call.

“What we learned from Ionis doesn’t affect our expectation in sHTG at all. I think what we’ve seen from them are some missteps in communication, some missteps in commercial execution, and we don’t expect to have those missteps,” CEO Chris Anzalone said.

The chief executive expressed confidence that Redemplo will offer a differentiated profile, and early launch results for the drug in familial chylomicronemia syndrome have buoyed sentiment.

Fiscal year 2026 was the first that Arrowhead recorded full sales for Redemplo after its approval for familial chylomicronemia syndrome in November 2025 . The drug brought in $6.6 million, which executives were happy with.

Still, analysts were wary of the “tricky setup” for the impending sHTG launch. Jefferies estimates the drug could still reach $2.5 billion in sales.

“We do acknowledge the near-term setup is tricky as it’ll take time to disprove the negative here—and while there’s an appreciation that ARWR has a compelling pipeline/platform, these programs are earlier and it’s harder to point to one catalyst that’ll meaningfully change the narrative near-term,” Jefferies wrote.

Kyverna ices new manufacturing program as miv-cel reaches FDA

Kyverna Therapeutics tightened up its pipeline as the cell therapy company awaits an FDA approval for miv-cel in stiff person syndrome. The biotech has deprioritized KYV-102, which uses the same CAR backbone as miv-cel but with a different manufacturing process.

The KYV-102 program was considered a next-gen approach to miv-cel that eliminated the need for a procedure called apheresis, during which patients’ blood is removed and separated into white and red blood cells and plasma, and then the remaining components are returned to the body. The therapy also cut down on culture time, manufacturing costs and increased scalability, according to a 2025 company presentation .

An investigational new drug application was filed for the drug at the end of 2025 and accepted in early 2026 . Kyverna had planned to share the development strategy for the drug later this year.

CAR T Weighing the risks of CAR T in autoimmune disease as Kyverna nears market Not a month after reports of three deaths in autoimmune trials for Novartis’ CAR T cell therapy ignited a debate about the use of these treatments in nonfatal diseases, Kyverna Therapeutics reported data bolstering its case to bring to market the first CAR T for an autoimmune disease. Read more

The new manufacturing process represented “a real important advance for improving patient access and will allow us to start the CAR T journey for patients even closer to their homes,” CEO Warner Biddle said in March at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

This process would have aided the movement of cell therapy into more common conditions, Biddle explained at the time. “This is going to provide a lot more opportunities and flexibility for how we commercialize this and bring this to more patients,” he said.

But now the program has been iced, with Kyverna putting its eggs in the miv-cel basket.

A biologics license application for that program requesting priority review has officially been accepted for review by the FDA in stiff-person syndrome, the company announced during earnings. The review acceptance sets Kyverna up to possibly gain the first-ever cell therapy approval for an autoimmune condition.

Executives gave analysts details on the commercial launch preparations for that therapy and expansion opportunities into other indications like myasthenia gravis, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis. “Despite recent safety concerns from third-party CAR-T programs in autoimmune diseases, we remain constructive on miv-cel given its consistent safety profile and supportive longer-term follow-up to date,” William Blair wrote on Thursday.

Prime-d for a pinnacle year with Wilson’s, AATD catalysts

Prime Medicine is poised for a possibly momentous year, with the stock rising 18% over the past six months along with interest in its Wilson’s disease drug, Jefferies wrote on Friday morning.

Dosing got underway for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PM577a in Wilson’s in October, the company reported during third quarter earnings on Thursday. Initial data are expected in 2027.

The next year will provide critical de-risking and proof-of-concept events for investors, Jefferies said. Prime has no gene therapy or editing competitors for Wilson’s, while the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) program will face a more crowded space that includes Beam Therapeutics and CRISPR Therapeutics.

Beam in particular has been a thorn in the side of Prime, with litigation regarding a contract agreement between the two resolved in July. The companies spun out of the same Harvard lab run by famed gene editing pioneer David Liu. Prime triumphed in the arbitration , with the panel ruling that the prime editing biotech has rights to PM647.

This allowed Prime to move forward with an investigational new drug (IND) application for the program in AATD, which was cleared by the FDA in September. The study will now move forward in the U.S., in which Prime estimates about 100,000 people carry the PiZZ genotype that PM647 is designed to fix.

Elsewhere, Prime will file a BLA for PM359 in chronic granulomatous disease in the first half of 2027.

“With recent financing extending cash runway through 2027, the path to value inflection points in 2027 are appealing,” Jefferies wrote.

Cullinan to unwrap autoimmune data this Christmas

T cell engager specialist Cullinan Therapeutics is facing a hectic Christmas season, with two clinical trials set to read out and a lung cancer drug already under FDA review, according to a third quarter earnings report .

Data from the Phase 1/2 trial of CLN-978 in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Sjögren’s disease will be presented via webcast in December. The initial readout will focus on early clinical activity, biomarkers and safety, William Blair wrote in a Tuesday note.

The analyst will be looking for durability of B cell depletion with repeat dosing, more consistent remission-level responses and a clear dose response. This would inform dose selection for a later Phase 2 trial and more clinical trials in RA and SLE.

Phase 1 data for CLN-049 will be delivered at the ASH Annual Meeting on December 13.

Cullinan also officially kicked off a Phase 1/2 study of velinotamig for autoimmune cytopenias in October. The therapy is also being tested in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Meanwhile, Cullinan’s partner Taiho is working on an NDA for zipalertinib in first-line EGFR ex20ins non-small cell lung cancer, while one for relapsed EGFR ex20ins NSCLC is under review with a decision date of February 27.

With so much coming up, William Blair expressed surprise at the 25% decline in Cullinan’s shares this month.

“We continue to view the recent pullback as unwarranted and [Cullinan] an attractive buying opportunity, particularly ahead of key data catalysts for CLN-978 and CLN-049 over the remainder of the year,” William Blair wrote. “We believe these, in addition to zipalertinib and velinotamig updates, have the potential to drive significant upside from current levels.”