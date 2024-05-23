News
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
·
2 min read
·
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Business
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
·
17 min read
Business
Profound Medical Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
·
13 min read
Business
Xenon Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
August 8, 2024
·
13 min read
Business
Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2024
August 8, 2024
·
12 min read
Business
MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
·
4 min read
Business
ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
August 8, 2024
·
13 min read
Press Releases
Medexus Announces Strong Fiscal Q1 2025 Results
August 8, 2024
·
20 min read
Press Releases
Cronos Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results
August 8, 2024
·
49 min read
Press Releases
CareRx Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2024
August 8, 2024
·
9 min read
Press Releases
HLS Therapeutics Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
·
18 min read
Press Releases
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
·
11 min read
Business
Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results and Delivers Positive Free Cash Flow
August 7, 2024
·
21 min read
Press Releases
Optimi Health Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
August 7, 2024
·
5 min read
Press Releases
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Announces Name Change to COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.
August 7, 2024
·
6 min read
Press Releases
VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES
August 6, 2024
·
4 min read
Press Releases
Gold Rush 2.0: Britannia Mining and Paragon Geochemical Bring Cutting-Edge Assaying Technology to the West Coast
August 6, 2024
·
3 min read
Press Releases
ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Data on the Pathogenic Role of Toxic Misfolded SOD1 Aggregates in ALS Published in Acta Neuropathologica and Open Biology
August 6, 2024
·
6 min read
Press Releases
ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
August 5, 2024
·
10 min read
Press Releases
Apotex expands ophthalmic franchise through the acquisition of Canadian rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%), a novel steroid for ophthalmology
August 5, 2024
·
2 min read
Press Releases
Avicanna Announces Changes of Auditors
August 5, 2024
·
5 min read
