Canada

Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
The acquisition of the contract development and manufacturing organization will allow Agilent Technologies to provide a one-stop source for gene-editing services for its customers.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Profound Medical Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Xenon Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results and Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
MediPharm Labs Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Medexus Announces Strong Fiscal Q1 2025 Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
20 min read
Cronos Group Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
49 min read
CareRx Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2024
August 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
HLS Therapeutics Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results and Delivers Positive Free Cash Flow
August 7, 2024
 · 
21 min read
Optimi Health Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Announces Name Change to COSCIENS Biopharma Inc.
August 7, 2024
 · 
6 min read
VALEO PHARMA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES
August 6, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Gold Rush 2.0: Britannia Mining and Paragon Geochemical Bring Cutting-Edge Assaying Technology to the West Coast
August 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Data on the Pathogenic Role of Toxic Misfolded SOD1 Aggregates in ALS Published in Acta Neuropathologica and Open Biology
August 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
August 5, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Apotex expands ophthalmic franchise through the acquisition of Canadian rights to APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05%), a novel steroid for ophthalmology
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Avicanna Announces Changes of Auditors
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
