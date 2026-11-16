Lilly’s early-stage M&A quest finds $1.5B deal for Calytrix’s blood cancer work

Eli Lilly is making good on a promise to buy more biotechs. The GLP-1 juggernaut has offered up to $1.5 billion in cash for privately held Calytrix Bio, which focuses on chronic blood cancers.

The deal includes an upfront payment and additional milestone-based payments offered for certain clinical and regulatory events. Exact financial terms were not provided in a Monday morning release .

Calytrix’s lead asset is a biparatopic antibody for mutant calreticulin-driven essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, both chronic blood cancers known as myeloproliferative neoplasms. This candidate, which was not named, is meant to be disease-modifying with a safety profile that can allow for early and long-term treatment.

Treatment for patients with these cancers typically involves managing symptoms and complications, rather than addressing the underlying disease like in other cancers, Calytrix explained.

The buy will fit into Lilly’s massive oncology portfolio, which helped the pharma reach 100% growth for key products during the third quarter. During a October earnings report , Lilly’s executives pledged to ink more buyouts to further bolster its entire pipeline. Jacob Van Naarden, president of oncology and head of corporate business development, even hinted at some riskier, early-stage bets.

“Risk is really our friend here. Risk allows us to actually create value,” Van Naarden said. He also said the company has conducted several deals with small, privately held companies that were not disclosed.

Calytrix seems to meet that early-stage bar. The company launched in 2025 out of J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, the life sciences venture capital arm of global investment manager J.P. Morgan Asset Management, according to the release. The company has conducted a series A led by the firm plus a series B with Avoro Ventures. Financial details of the rounds were not disclosed.