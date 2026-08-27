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CDMO

Company downsizing, staff reduction and layoffs. Employee dismissal, firing and unemployment. Business concept.
Manufacturing
BMS ends Cellares pact over cell therapy production problems, triggering layoffs
Setbacks to efforts to use Cellares’ automated platform to make an approved CAR-T cell therapy led BMS to terminate its partnership with the manufacturing specialist.
August 26, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration showing competition for recruiting skilled applicants
Job Trends
CDMO hiring tough as demand for specialized talent outpaces supply
The talent pool not keeping pace with increased outsourcing demand is just one reason CDMOs have trouble filling roles, according to a search expert. He also told BioSpace who is most in demand and how candidates can stand out from the competition.
August 26, 2026
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5 min read
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Angela Gabriel
Sponsored
Inside the Gulf biotech deal model, ahead of RGMBS 2026 in Riyadh
Sovereign capital, guaranteed offtake, and localization mandates are reshaping how biotech deals get structured in the Gulf, ahead of the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) 2026, 14 to 16 September, where 59 agreements have been signed across three editions.
August 26, 2026
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8 min read
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RGMBS
Neon arrow sign showing a jumbo reversal of fortune
Manufacturing
Rebounding biotech funds expected to spur CDMO growth within year
With demand for pharma services historically lagging behind changes in biotech funding, analysts expect CDMOs to experience an uptick in activity in late 2026 or early 2027.
August 18, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
Email envelope with warning sign on white background
Manufacturing
Scholar Rock rejigs approval filing after FDA flags violations at Novo plant
Despite earlier claims of improvement at the fill-finish plant, the FDA has classified the facility as Official Action Indicated based on inspection findings.
August 11, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
Generative AI image of hooked syringe
Insights
Biologics push CMOs/CDMOs to expand sterile fill-finish and prefilled syringe capacity
As biologics, biosimilars and GLP-1s drive demand for sterile drug products, CMOs and CDMOs are investing in fill-finish, lyophilization, inspection and packaging capacity to keep pace with a dynamic injectable market.
August 3, 2026
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2 min read
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Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
3D rendering of a GLP-1 agonist injector pen, a weight loss medication, with a medical measuring tape or ruler spiraling dynamically around its form.
Deals
Lilly and Resilience invest $750M in diabetes and obesity drug device supply
The investment will expand Resilience’s U.S. capacity to make the KwikPen device Eli Lilly uses to deliver its injectable diabetes and obesity medicines.
July 31, 2026
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1 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
Two connecting arrows symbolizing artificial intelligence and humans working together to achieve a common goal, isolated on a light digital abstract background. Vector illustration.
Manufacturing
Kyverna taps ElevateBio to secure commercial supply of autoimmune CAR T therapy
ElevateBio will be the primary source of Kyverna’s autologous CAR T cell therapy for anticipated U.S. and global launches in autoimmune indications.
July 29, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor
US China conflict and USA or United States trade and American tariffs conflict with two opposing trading partners as an economic import and exports dispute concept with 3D illustration elements
China
As pharma descends on China for deals, BIOSECURE Act raises intellectual property risk
When signing a biotech licensing deal in China, experts say that pharma’s patent attorneys need to understand the geopolitical risk of the BIOSECURE Act.
July 28, 2026
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7 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Big fish eats small, takeover of the company. Art collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics targets $1.8B PolyPeptide buyout to expand in obesity
With PolyPeptide manufacturing peptides such as GLP-1 medicines, Samsung Biologics has identified the deal as a way to tap into fast-growing demand for obesity drug production services.
July 21, 2026
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2 min read
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Nick Paul Taylor