CDMO
Setbacks to efforts to use Cellares’ automated platform to make an approved CAR-T cell therapy led BMS to terminate its partnership with the manufacturing specialist.
The talent pool not keeping pace with increased outsourcing demand is just one reason CDMOs have trouble filling roles, according to a search expert. He also told BioSpace who is most in demand and how candidates can stand out from the competition.
Sovereign capital, guaranteed offtake, and localization mandates are reshaping how biotech deals get structured in the Gulf, ahead of the Riyadh Global Medical Biotechnology Summit (RGMBS) 2026, 14 to 16 September, where 59 agreements have been signed across three editions.
With demand for pharma services historically lagging behind changes in biotech funding, analysts expect CDMOs to experience an uptick in activity in late 2026 or early 2027.
Despite earlier claims of improvement at the fill-finish plant, the FDA has classified the facility as Official Action Indicated based on inspection findings.
As biologics, biosimilars and GLP-1s drive demand for sterile drug products, CMOs and CDMOs are investing in fill-finish, lyophilization, inspection and packaging capacity to keep pace with a dynamic injectable market.
The investment will expand Resilience’s U.S. capacity to make the KwikPen device Eli Lilly uses to deliver its injectable diabetes and obesity medicines.
ElevateBio will be the primary source of Kyverna’s autologous CAR T cell therapy for anticipated U.S. and global launches in autoimmune indications.
When signing a biotech licensing deal in China, experts say that pharma’s patent attorneys need to understand the geopolitical risk of the BIOSECURE Act.
With PolyPeptide manufacturing peptides such as GLP-1 medicines, Samsung Biologics has identified the deal as a way to tap into fast-growing demand for obesity drug production services.