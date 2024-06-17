SUBSCRIBE
BioNTech

NEWS
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Secures $145M to Boost mRNA Vaccine Capabilities in Africa
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Sign at the European Patent Office's headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Moderna Gets Win in COVID-19 Patent Dispute with Pfizer, BioNTech
The European Patent Office last week upheld one of Moderna’s key patents, handing the biotech an important victory in its protracted COVID-19 vaccine battle with Pfizer and BioNTech.
May 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Business
BioNTech Misses Q1 Earnings, Revenue on Lower COVID-19 Sales
Reeling from “endemic-level demand” for its COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech on Monday reported a steep decline in revenues and a loss per share that fell short of analysts’ consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2024.
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
GSK Sues Pfizer and BioNTech Over Alleged COVID-19 Patent Infringement
With its lawsuit filed against Pfizer and BioNTech, the British multinational biopharma has joined the high-profile patent battle over mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sign above the entrance to a U.S. courthouse
Policy
Pfizer, BioNTech Get Legal Pause in Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Lawsuit
A federal court in Massachusetts has granted Pfizer and BioNTech’s motion to put on hold Moderna’s lawsuit over alleged patent infringement related to their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Shell game with business executives
Business
C-Suite Shuffle: A2 Bio, Bayer, BioNTech and More
See our latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
March 26, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
BioNTech Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update
August 5, 2024
 · 
36 min read
Press Releases
Genmab Takes Full Control of Acasunlimab Development Program
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
BioNTech Announces Positive Topline Phase 2 Results for mRNA Immunotherapy Candidate BNT111 in Patients with Advanced Melanoma
July 30, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
BioNTech to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update on August 5, 2024
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
CureVac Provides Update on Trial Dates for Patent Litigation Across Multiple Geographies Against Pfizer/BioNTech
July 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Investigational Acasunlimab (DuoBody® -PD-L1x4-1BB) in Combination with Pembrolizumab Demonstrates Meaningful Clinical Activity in Phase 2 Trial in Patients with Previously Treated Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (mNSCLC)
June 1, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
BioNTech and CEPI Expand Partnership to Strengthen Africa’s mRNA Vaccine Ecosystem
May 29, 2024
 · 
12 min read
BioNTech to Present Clinical Data Updates for Next-Generation Immunotherapy Candidates at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2024
May 21, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Medigene’s Global Research & Collaboration Agreement with BioNTech to Extend Beyond Initially Announced Term
May 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
BioNTech SE Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at the Annual General Meeting 2024
May 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
