BioNTech
NEWS
BioNTech on Monday reported nearly $885 million in losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $208.5 million during the same period last year.
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
As BioNTech struggles to establish its footing in a post-pandemic world, the biotech has secured $145 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to expand its mRNA operations in Rwanda.
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
The European Patent Office last week upheld one of Moderna’s key patents, handing the biotech an important victory in its protracted COVID-19 vaccine battle with Pfizer and BioNTech.
Reeling from “endemic-level demand” for its COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech on Monday reported a steep decline in revenues and a loss per share that fell short of analysts’ consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2024.
With its lawsuit filed against Pfizer and BioNTech, the British multinational biopharma has joined the high-profile patent battle over mRNA technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.
A federal court in Massachusetts has granted Pfizer and BioNTech’s motion to put on hold Moderna’s lawsuit over alleged patent infringement related to their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.
See our latest overview of people coming and going from executive positions at biopharma companies covered by BioSpace.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS