Summit Therapeutics
NEWS
The all-stock deal gives Summit Therapeutics enough money to see through Phase 3 trials for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab—but keeps the asset fully in-house without giving up licensing rights.
BioNTech, Summit Therapeutics, GSK and Roche have made a splash at the ongoing World Conference on Lung Cancer taking place in South Korea. These companies and their partners have all shared new findings for their closely watched programs, highlighting overall survival benefits in various types of lung cancer.
New Phase 3 data show that Summit Therapeutics and Akeso’s PD-1/VEGF therapy improved overall survival in patients with a type of lung cancer as compared to Merck’s Keytruda but the results will need to be replicated in non-Chinese patients.
The Phase 3 readout is the first for ivonescimab beyond non-small cell lung cancer to show a significant overall survival benefit, according to Summit Therapeutics and China-based partner Akeso.
Amylyx shares good news for its investigational GLP-1 blocker; Definium announces positive data for its LSD-based therapy in anxiety; Summit/Akeso’s ivonescimab shows degrading survival benefits; patients treated with Neurocrine’s Prader-Willi drug experience serious adverse events; and Eli Lilly cracks down on the black market for next-gen obesity asset retatrutide.
Ivonescimab notched its third approval in China last week, but the label update has tempered expectations for the Summit Therapeutics/Akeso drug, showing that progression-free survival declines over time.
Summit Therapeutics revealed positive Western data last week from a Phase 3 trial of lung cancer candidate ivonescimab. In a flipped geographical clinical trials landscape, what more will be required for Summit and China-based partner Akeso—and other transnational tandems—to secure FDA approval?
Summit’s star asset is the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab, which this week produced promising survival data from a late-stage global trial in non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA review is ongoing with a decision expected by Nov. 14.
Summit Therapeutics and Akeso are answering questions raised about ivonescimab’s ability to translate to Western populations, though the partners have yet to share if the new findings are statistically significant.
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