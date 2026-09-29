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Summit Therapeutics

NEWS
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Business
Summit snags $2B investment from AstraZeneca, clearing financial overhang
The all-stock deal gives Summit Therapeutics enough money to see through Phase 3 trials for the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab—but keeps the asset fully in-house without giving up licensing rights.
September 29, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Lung cancer
Summit, BioNTech, more headline WCLC with next-gen lung cancer drugs
BioNTech, Summit Therapeutics, GSK and Roche have made a splash at the ongoing World Conference on Lung Cancer taking place in South Korea. These companies and their partners have all shared new findings for their closely watched programs, highlighting overall survival benefits in various types of lung cancer.
September 14, 2026
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4 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Lung cancer
Summit, Akeso’s ivonescimab bests Merck’s Keytruda in China trial—again
New Phase 3 data show that Summit Therapeutics and Akeso’s PD-1/VEGF therapy improved overall survival in patients with a type of lung cancer as compared to Merck’s Keytruda but the results will need to be replicated in non-Chinese patients.
September 3, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Cancer
Summit, Akeso tout biliary cancer win for PD-1/VEGF in China—but details are pending
The Phase 3 readout is the first for ivonescimab beyond non-small cell lung cancer to show a significant overall survival benefit, according to Summit Therapeutics and China-based partner Akeso.
August 26, 2026
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2 min read
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Heather McKenzie
FDA
Amylyx’s redemption story, Summit’s survival woes, Definium’s anxiety win, more
Amylyx shares good news for its investigational GLP-1 blocker; Definium announces positive data for its LSD-based therapy in anxiety; Summit/Akeso’s ivonescimab shows degrading survival benefits; patients treated with Neurocrine’s Prader-Willi drug experience serious adverse events; and Eli Lilly cracks down on the black market for next-gen obesity asset retatrutide.
August 19, 2026
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2 min read
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Jef Akst
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China
Summit, Akeso’s China approval celebration cut short as survival benefit degrades
Ivonescimab notched its third approval in China last week, but the label update has tempered expectations for the Summit Therapeutics/Akeso drug, showing that progression-free survival declines over time.
August 17, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
Chess made from China and EU, USA flags. Europe Union, USA and China relations
China
Summit, Merck must navigate new regulatory terrain in China-first cancer landscape
Summit Therapeutics revealed positive Western data last week from a Phase 3 trial of lung cancer candidate ivonescimab. In a flipped geographical clinical trials landscape, what more will be required for Summit and China-based partner Akeso—and other transnational tandems—to secure FDA approval?
July 27, 2026
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10 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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Earnings
Summit has less than a year of cash runway left as PD-1/VEGF verdict nears
Summit’s star asset is the PD-1/VEGF bispecific ivonescimab, which this week produced promising survival data from a late-stage global trial in non-small cell lung cancer. The FDA review is ongoing with a decision expected by Nov. 14.
July 24, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
3d render scene
Lung cancer
Summit and Akeso sharpen case for ivonescimab with new Western data
Summit Therapeutics and Akeso are answering questions raised about ivonescimab’s ability to translate to Western populations, though the partners have yet to share if the new findings are statistically significant.
July 22, 2026
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2 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
AstraZeneca Makes $2 Billion Strategic Equity Investment in Summit Therapeutics
September 28, 2026
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17 min read
Press Releases
HARMONi-GI1, a Phase III Trial Featuring Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy Compared to Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line Treatment of Patients with Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer from China, to Be Showcased in Presidential Symposium at ESMO 2026
September 22, 2026
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9 min read
Press Releases
Updated HARMONi Data Presented at WCLC 2026 Demonstrate Consistent Overall Survival Results with Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy in Western and Asian Patients
September 15, 2026
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18 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab Monotherapy Demonstrates a Statistically Significant & Clinically Meaningful Benefit Compared to Pembrolizumab Monotherapy in PD-L1-Positive Advanced NSCLC in Akeso’s HARMONi-2 Study Conducted in China
September 13, 2026
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15 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab Monotherapy Demonstrates Statistically Significant Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Pembrolizumab Monotherapy in PD-L1-Positive Advanced NSCLC in HARMONi-2 Study Conducted by Akeso in China
September 2, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Statistically Significant Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Durvalumab Plus Chemotherapy in First-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer in Single-Region Trial Conducted by Akeso in China
August 25, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab Plus Chemotherapy Global Phase III HARMONi Primary Analysis Results Published in The Lancet Oncology
August 25, 2026
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16 min read
Press Releases
Ivonescimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Approved in China by NMPA for First-Line Treatment of Patients with Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
August 13, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
Summit Therapeutics Further Expands Ivonescimab Global Development Program with Phase II/III HARMONi-GU1 Study in 1L Bladder Cancer
August 5, 2026
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14 min read
Press Releases
Summit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
July 24, 2026
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20 min read