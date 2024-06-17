SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: A scientist works behind an FDA sign/Tay
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
GSK, Moderna and Pfizer are all looking at potential respiratory syncytial virus vaccine sales slumps thanks to recently updated CDC guidelines regarding the use of RSV shots in seniors.
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcasts
Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Photo illustration of hundred dollar bill and graph
Earnings
Pfizer, Merck Beat Wall Street Expectations Amid Strong Biopharma Q2 Earnings Season
Second-quarter revenues were better than analysts expected as Merck reported 16% growth for its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda, while Pfizer benefited from its ongoing cost-cutting efforts and sales of its COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
The combination therapy is one step closer to becoming a potential new first-line standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in Europe.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Manhattan, New York USA - July 9, 2011: Pfizer letter sign on the building's Headquarters. Pfizer's is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world.
Drug Development
Pfizer’s Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Candidate Gets Phase III Win
The company’s candidate, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, met its primary and key secondary objectives of superiority compared to the standard treatment of regular Factor VIII infusions.
July 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
Three executives whose combined careers include working at companies including Amgen, AstraZeneca, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Takeda share their career journeys.
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Colorful Pills scattered from white plastic pill bottle on blue background.
Obesity
Pfizer’s Once-Daily Weight Loss Pill—Good Play or Bad?
After nixing a twice-daily version of its oral GLP-1 agonist, Pfizer is hoping to break into the weight-loss space with a once-daily version, but experts question its outlook.
July 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
Phase 3 VALOR Lyme Disease Trial: Valneva and Pfizer Announce Primary Vaccination Series Completion
July 18, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
CureVac Provides Update on Trial Dates for Patent Litigation Across Multiple Geographies Against Pfizer/BioNTech
July 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Drug Development
Evotec and Pfizer Collaborate to Advance Drug Discovery in France
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Department of Health - Abu Dhabi Partners with Pfizer to Advance Research in Sickle Cell Disease and Beyond
June 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Bio NC
Pfizer invests $4.9M in McMaster University study to help improve care for multiple myeloma patients in Canada
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Bio NC
Pfizer’s ADCETRIS® Regimen Produces Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Overall Survival in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
June 1, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Drug Development
Takeda and Pfizer Announce Four-Year Results from Positive Phase 3 HD21 Trial of Additional ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) Combination in Frontline Hodgkin Lymphoma
June 1, 2024
 · 
32 min read
Bio NC
Pfizer’s LORBRENA® CROWN Study Shows Majority of Patients with ALK-Positive Advanced Lung Cancer Living Beyond Five Years Without Disease Progression
May 31, 2024
 · 
23 min read
Business
Onc.AI to Present Collaboration Results Demonstrating Immunotherapy Response Prediction Using a Radiomic Signature in Late-Stage Lung Cancer
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Asymchem Secures Former Pfizer Sandwich, UK, Development and API Pilot Plant Manufacturing Facilities
May 21, 2024
 · 
3 min read
