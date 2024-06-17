SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

At Bristol Myers Squibb, we believe in the power of science to address some of the most challenging diseases of our time. Our focus on these unmet needs comes during a remarkable time, when unprecedented scientific breakthroughs are advancing the treatment of disease as never before in human history.

We work every day to transform patients’ lives through science. Each day, our employees around the world work together for patients – they are at the center of everything we do. They inspire us. They are the reason we come to work each day.

We combine the agility of a biotech with the reach and resources of an established pharmaceutical company to create a global leading biopharma company powered by talented individuals who drive scientific innovation.

  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
430 E. 29th St 14th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: -3187
Visit website
  • Featured Employer
NEWS
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
As part of a pipeline realignment, Bristol Myers Squibb is returning the rights to Agenus for its proprietary TIGIT bispecific antibody program and terminating their 2021 license, development and commercialization agreement.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Earnings
BMS Gets Q2 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance as Cost-Cutting Initiative Continues
Bristol Myers Squibb on Friday reported strong second-quarter results, led by the blood thinner Eliquis and cancer therapy Opdivo, as it looks to cut $1.5 billion in costs by 2025.
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Office building science collage
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
Looking for a biopharma job? Check out the BioSpace list of 12 top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Drug Development
ASCO24: BMS Eyes First-Line Treatment in Liver Cancer for Opdivo-Yervoy Combo
BMS presented late-stage results on Tuesday at the ASCO annual meeting which showed the combination of Opdivo and Yervoy lowered the risk of death by 21% in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, compared to two kinase inhibitors.
June 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
FDA
FDA Action Alert: Lykos, GSK, BMS and More
In the next two weeks, the FDA is scheduled to decide on four drug applications and hold two highly anticipated advisory committee meetings.
May 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Bayer and BMS buildings
Business
Big Pharma Layoffs by the Thousands: Are Bayer and BMS Harbingers of More?
Patent cliffs and other factors may lead other large drugmakers to embrace similar cost-cutting measures, experts tell BioSpace.
May 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A graphic showing figures on opposing coin stacks
Business
9 Top Biopharma CEO-to-Employee Pay Gaps
Despite weathering a difficult year, biopharma continues to see massive pay gaps between CEOs and their median employees, with top executives often earning hundreds of times more.
May 21, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Evotec Announces Progress in Strategic Neuroscience Partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Kexing Biopharm’s Albumin-bound Paclitaxel Granted EU Market Approval
July 31, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival Compared to Lenvatinib or Sorafenib as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced HCC in CheckMate -9DW Trial
June 4, 2024
 · 
47 min read
Pharm Country
Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi Demonstrates Clinically Meaningful Outcomes Across Broad Range of B-Cell Malignancies in New Data Presented at 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting
June 3, 2024
 · 
26 min read
Pharm Country
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Multiple New Analyses at 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting Highlighting Opdivo and Opdivo-based Combinations in Early and Advanced Stages of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
June 3, 2024
 · 
66 min read
Biotech Bay
KRAZATI (adagrasib) Demonstrated Statistically Significant Improvement in Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Pretreated Locally Advanced or Metastatic KRASG12C-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
June 1, 2024
 · 
11 min read
FDA
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s Breyanzi as a New CAR T Cell Therapy for Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
May 30, 2024
 · 
21 min read
Pharm Country
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Combination with Cisplatin and Gemcitabine for the First-Line Treatment of Adult Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma
May 29, 2024
 · 
49 min read
Prothena Announces Bristol Myers Squibb Opt-in for Exclusive Global License for PRX019, the Second Program from Global Neuroscience Research and Development Collaboration
May 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Load More