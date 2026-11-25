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Sanofi stole the biggest headline of the week early Tuesday morning when the French pharma announced it is acquiring Insmed for a whopping $41 billion—the industry’s largest deal since Pfizer bought Seagen for $43 billion in 2023. The transaction is also biopharma’s largest M&A deal of the year and Sanofi’s second largest of all time. Belén Garijo—who took the reins at Sanofi in May—certainly knows how to make a first impression.

Meanwhile, the FDA issued the second rejection for Capricor’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy cell therapy deramiocel late last week. In a rare public statement published on its website, the agency cited data integrity issues with Capricor’s Phase 3 trial and said the data backing the cell therapy did not meet its bar for efficacy. BioSpace Senior Editor Heather McKenzie spoke with Capricor CEO Linda Marbán, who said the rejection came as a “giant shock” to the biotech, and pushed back on data integrity issues as the reason for the rebuff.

That was just one of more than a dozen decisions the FDA has issued in the past 10 days. While rejections for Capricor and Summit Therapeutics’ ivonescimab in non-small cell lung cancer have dominated the headlines, Regeneron, BridgeBio, Sanofi, GSK and Roche have all bagged recent approvals.

Finally, check out BioPharm Exec for a broader look at how Sanofi’s big Insmed buy will impact the biopharma industry and a piece on the biotechs most likely to IPO next.