Erasca reported more early data Friday for its molecular glue candidate ERAS-0015 left some analysts bullish as the biotech looks to go up against Revolution Medicines in the pancreatic cancer space.

ERAS‑0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue, “showed the profile needed to challenge [RevMed’s] daraxonrasib,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a Friday note to investors. Daraxonrasib was approved as Rasonque in August after doubling survival in a Phase 3 study of pancreatic cancer.

In the Phase 1 AURORAS-1 trial, ERAS-0015 led to a 44% confirmed overall response rate (ORR)—one of the trial’s secondary endpoints—in 25 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with KRAS G12X mutations who had already tried at least one other treatment, according to the biotech. Digging deeper into the data, 69% of 13 patients with KRAS G12D or G12V mutations responded to once-daily treatment with 32 mg of ERAS-0015. Erasca said these subgroups represent nearly 70% of patients with PDAC in the general population.

The Phase 1 trial is also studying ERAS-0015 in KRAS G12X-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), where the same treatment regimen scored a 60% confirmed ORR in five patients.

As for safety, which was measured by several of AURORAS-1’s primary endpoints, the frequency and severity of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) remained consistent with Erasca’s previous interim data disclosures in April and July. Treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) were mostly low-grade, with no dose-limiting toxicities and a low rate of dose interruptions, reductions and discontinuations due to TRAEs, Erasca said.

Rasonque, approved for second-line pancreatic cancer, elicited a 33% ORR across all KRAS mutations in the Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial. However, the drug’s performance in patients with G12D mutations, which represented 43% of the trial’s population, led to an ORR of just 24%, according to FDA review documents released in October. A smaller cohort with G12R mutations saw just a 7% ORR.

“We think ’0015 could be advantageous over daraxonrasib in PDAC, given its stronger G12D/V activity and the unusually high proportion of less-sensitive G12R pts in the ph. 1 dataset,” Jefferies said.

Analysts at Leerink Partners were more cautious regarding Erasca’s updated data.

“Erasca’s maiden medical meeting debut for ERAS-0015 was supportive of the drug’s differentiation potential, but the data at the most meaningful monotherapy dose (32mg) is still very early and in a small sample,” they wrote on Friday.

The response rates for ERAS-0015 were “in line with or above expectations set by management - and are numerically favorable, particularly given the difficult patient mix,” Leerink added. However, the analysts continued, the 32-mg dose “needs more sample and follow up to give the cross trial comp more credibility.”

That said, the firm noted that “deal allure” is still on the table for Erasca. “We maintain that ERAS could give Pharma deal-makers access to a coveted clinical-stage pan-RAS agent,” the analysts wrote.

One company that appears to be interested in the therapy’s potential is Bristol Myers Squibb, which last week entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Erasca to study ERAS-0015 with its investigational PRMT5 inhibitor navlimetostat.

Erasca is accelerating its plans to launch a Phase 3 trial in first-line pancreatic cancer to the first half of 2027. RevMed is similarly pursuing a first-line indication for Rasonque, last week sharing early-stage data that exceeded analyst expectations in this setting.

Erasca is also planning a Phase 3 trial in patients with first-line RAS-mutant NSCLC to begin in the second half of next year or the first half of 2028. RevMed, meanwhile, is actively recruiting for a Phase 3 study of daraxonrasib in second-line or later NSCLC.

Erasca and RevMed are not shaping up to be friendly competitors in the pancreatic cancer space. In April, RevMed claimed that ERAS-0015 was “substantially equivalent” to certain formulations used in daraxonrasib. “Moving ERAS-0015 forward, according to RevMed, would infringe on patent protections, according to a letter Erasca received from that company’s legal counsel,” per an SEC filing.