The FDA has signed off on Sanofi’s oral drug venglustat to treat patients with type 3 Gaucher disease over a certain weight.

The once-daily pill, to be sold under the brand name Infilbray, is the first medicine approved by the agency that targets the neurological symptoms of the disease, according to the FDA’s announcement of the approval Wednesday evening.

Type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) is a rare disorder driven by a deficiency in a certain enzyme, leading to the toxic buildup of a specific lipid inside cells. This disease not only leads to enlarged organs and anemia but also affects the brain, triggering a variety of neurological symptoms that include abnormal eye movements and seizures.

Designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, Sanofi’s Infilbray is intended to address GD3 by tamping down production of the disease-causing lipids, in turn reducing their accumulation in cells across the body, according to the FDA. The blood-brain barrier protects the brain from harmful substances but has also posed a challenge to drug developers looking to deliver their therapies into the organ.

In the Phase 3 LEAP2MONO study, which enrolled 43 patients, Infilbray outperformed enzyme replacement therapy (ERT)—the current standard of care—at improving neurological outcomes at 52 weeks, hitting the trial’s primary endpoint, according to a February readout. Infilbray was also just as good as ERT at improving the non-neurological manifestations of GD3, such as spleen and liver volumes and hemoglobin levels.

The FDA previously granted Infilbray breakthrough therapy, rare pediatric disease and fast-track designations.

“We have been able to treat the systemic manifestations of Type 3 Gaucher disease, while the neurological manifestations remained beyond the reach of available therapies,” trial investigator Pramod Mistry, director of the Yale Lysosomal Disease center and Gaucher Disease Treatment Center, said in a prepared statement on Wednesday.

Sanofi already has one approved therapy that addresses the systemic but not neurological manifestations of GD3: the ERT Cerezyme. The company also owns the enzyme inhibitor Cerdelga, which is indicated for a different type of Gaucher disease.

Aside from GD3, Sanofi is also developing venglustat for Fabry disease, another rare lysosomal storage disorder. Results from the Phase 3 PERIDOT study in February found no significant benefit on neuropathic and abdominal pain, missing the study’s primary endpoint, but the pharma has an ongoing Phase 3 study of the drug’s effects on left cardiac ventricular mass index in adults with the disease.

In a handful of other indications, however, venglustat has hit apparent dead-ends. In 2022, Sanofi discontinued a mid-stage study for another group of rare, inherited lysosomal disorders called GM2 gangliosidosis following disappointing data, and a year earlier, the pharma canned a Phase 2/3 trial for kidney disease and a Phase 2 test in Parkinson’s disease, also because of underwhelming efficacy. Venglustat is no longer in development for any of these indications, according to Sanofi’s pipeline page.