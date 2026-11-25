2026 is already biotech’s biggest IPO year since the pandemic—and more still could join this year’s bumper class, including an RNA specialist riding the momentum of a mid-stage victory and a molecular glue developer backed by some of the industry’s biggest players.

That’s according to a recent analysis from the analytics firm PitchBook, which last month released a quarterly market report looking at, among other things, the companies most likely to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

The data firm used a proprietary machine learning model called VC Exit Predictor that evaluates a biotech’s likelihood of being acquired or going public based on metrics like dealmaking activity, financial maturity, number of crossover investors and the frequency and average size of funding rounds.

What PitchBook found is that the IPO window “remains open but selective, with a preference for companies with later-stage clinical assets,” Ben Zercher, senior biotech analyst, told BioSpace in an email. Already, more than 30 companies have taken the public plunge this year, up from just eight last year.

But digging into the data reveals that IPOs are “open mainly for larger, well-capitalized companies,” according to Zercher.

Such was the case for TRex Bio, which debuted in October after having been assessed by PitchBook as having a 97% likelihood of going public in the report. The immunoregulatory specialist brought in $84 million in series B money in November 2024 and $50 million in additional funds in January this year. TRex Bio is backed by the venture arms of some of the industry’s biggest players: Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson—the latter of which inked an immunology pact with the biotech in early 2022. TRex Bio’s IPO ultimately totaled $116.7 million.

Here, BioSpace looks at five other companies that, according to PitchBook, are poised to go public.

IPO Biotech IPOs raise $7.5B as sector’s performance rally flattens While biopharma financing exit activity has remained strong through the third quarter, public-market performance for the same period was muted, with most of the yearly gains for the U.S. biotech-specific index largely driven by the first half of 2026. Read more

Ethris buoyed by maturity, patent portfolio, clinical momentum

Trailing TRex at a distant second is Ethris, which PitchBook assigned a 76% probability of going public.

The Munich-based drugmaker is advancing a pipeline of RNA-based medicines, led by the nasally administered ETH47, being studied for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). ETH47 is designed to encode interferon lambda and elicit an immune response to prevent viral replication. Phase 2a findings released earlier this month showed that the asset boosted interferon lambda expression and lowered viral load by 40-fold on the second day after a nasal rhinovirus challenge in patients with asthma.

The study’s primary outcome was safety, and the latest readout showed that ETH47 was overall well tolerated, with no severe or serious side effects.

Aside from building up the clinical profile of its lead asset, Ethris has also steadily built capital in recent years, including a €30 million ($33.7 million) financing deal with the European Investment Bank in September to support the advancement of the biotech’s portfolio. Ethris in February announced it became part of a vaccine development consortium, alongside six other European companies, that stood to receive up to €148 million ($166.2 million) from the European Health and Digital Executive Agency.

PitchBook’s Exit Predictor model rates Ethris highly due to the biotech’s “IP portfolio built through mRNA development since 2009 and a long operating history,” Zercher told BioSpace, noting that Ethris’ recent financing efforts have been non-dilutive. “The company also has clinical momentum from positive topline Phase 2a data” for ETH47, he added.

Ethris’ overall rating “speaks more to long-term potential than to near-term timing,” Zercher said.

With hefty series C, Sling builds case for potentially first oral TED drug

Unlike Ethris, which has had no major VC round, Sling “fits the pre-IPO pattern more cleanly,” Zercher said. PitchBook assigned a 74% IPO probability to the eye disease-focused biotech.

The Michigan biotech in September brought in $123 million in a series C to power the development of linsitinib, an oral small-molecule IGF-1R inhibitor for thyroid eye disease (TED). Concurrent with the fundraising round, Sling launched the Phase 3 ORBIT trial, primarily looking at the asset’s ability to ease the abnormal bulging of the eyes (proptosis) that is characteristic of the condition as compared to placebo. ORBIT is currently enrolling with initial data expected in 2028.

Data from the Phase 2b/3 LIDS trial demonstrated a 52% proptosis response rate at 24 weeks—the study’s primary outcome—in patients treated with linsitinib, according to a January 2025 readout. If linsitinib clears all late-stage and regulatory hurdles, it could be the first oral TED drug to hit the market, according to Sling.

Sling launched in June 2022 with $35 million in series A capital and a licensing deal with Astellas Pharma, from which the startup got linsitinib. The biotech hasn’t disclosed any other clinical candidates.

Sling is backed by Forbion, TPG Life Sciences and Sectoral Asset Management.

Big Pharma-backed TRIANA still in early development

Pasting together a pipeline of molecular glues is TRIANA Biomedicines, which according to PitchBook’s analysis has a 73% IPO likelihood.

Much of the Boston biotech’s momentum comes from its strong financing history. In 2022, TRIANA launched with a $110 million series A to advance molecular glue therapies for cancer, according to a news release at the time. TRIANA conducted a $120 million in series B in December 2025.

Across the two funding rounds, TRIANA has garnered support from some of the industry’s biggest players, including Pfizer Ventures, Regeneron Ventures and Surveyor Capital. Aside from the participation of its venture arm, Pfizer in October 2024 paid $49 million upfront to partner with TRIANA for molecular glue therapies for various disease areas. This agreement includes milestone payments that could top $1.5 billion.

TRIANA was seeded by RA Capital Management and Atlas Venture, which have continued to provide funding.

Also adding to TRIANA’s list of backers is Johnson & Johnson, which in January inked a research collaboration with the biotech to discover and develop molecular glues for cancer indications. Financial details were not disclosed.

Despite its strong financial backing, TRIANA’s pipeline is still relatively young for public prime time. The biotech’s lead asset, the oral ALK-targeting drug candidate TRI-611, is in Phase 1/2 development for non-small cell lung cancer. The rest of TRIANA’s assets have yet to enter the clinic.

After in vivo pivot, EXUMA back to preclinical development

With a 56% chance of going public, according to PitchBook, is EXUMA Biotech, a Florida-based specialist in CAR T therapies.

The company—previously named F1 Oncology before rebranding in March 2020—raised $37 million in a series A in January 2017, $19 million in a series B in March 2020 and $41 million in a series B2 in December 2021. In an SEC filing earlier this year, EXUMA disclosed that it had raised $70 million in equity, Zercher told BioSpace, adding to the company’s IPO momentum.

EXUMA originally focused on advancing autologous CAR T therapies—treatments that make use of cells drawn from the patients themselves. In January 2025, EXUMA reported data from a completed Phase 1 data for an autologous HER2-targeting CAR T candidate, touting no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events related to the asset. In the 12-patient study, EXUMA documented “deep” partial response at 36 weeks in patients with HER2-positive stage IV solid tumors.

EXUMA has since pivoted to in vivo approaches, “an area drawing strong pharma interest,” Zercher said, pushing the biotech it back to the preclinical stage. EXUMA’s in vivo program has yet to enter the clinic, and the company hasn’t publicly disclosed a timeline for clinical development.

Lilly partner Juvena still in early development for muscular diseases

Capping off this list is Juvena Therapeutics, which comes in just behind EXUMA with a 55% probability of going public, according to PitchBook’s analysis.

Juvena, which made BioSpace’s 2024 NextGen Class, came onto the scene in November 2022 with $41 million in series A money and a mission to study the potential of secreted proteins to treat chronic and age-related conditions. The California company added to its pot in January this year, with a $33.5 million series B.

Juvena counts incretin heavyweight Eli Lilly among its supporters, which participated in the biotech’s series B and in June 2025 paid an undisclosed upfront amount and equity investment to partner on therapies to improve muscle health and body composition. The deal includes milestones though a specific amount wasn’t disclosed.

Juvena’s pipeline is led by JUV-161, an investigational IGF2-derived engineered protein therapeutic. The asset is being developed for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), muscle atrophy, sarcopenia and other muscular dystrophies. JUV-161 recently completed Phase 1 development, but the biotech has yet to disclose findings. Enrollment in a Phase 1/2 study for muscular atrophy is ongoing. The FDA in January 2024 awarded JUV-161 the orphan drug designation of DM1.