Q2 Earnings Bonanza, M&A Accelerates and Alzheimer’s Data
Second-quarter earnings season continues with Big Pharma beating Wall Street expectations, the author of an encrypted email sent to BioSpace has a proposal for Moderna and Merck, Roche and Viking seek quicker entry to the obesity market, and AAIC is in full swing.
July 31, 2024
1 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Weight loss
Roche to Accelerate Development of Obesity Assets from $2.7B Carmot Buy
Encouraged by the potential of the weight-loss candidates acquired from Carmot Therapeutics, Roche will speed up the development of its obesity programs, seeking to differentiate itself in the market.
July 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Concept illustration showing two hands exchanging a dollar sign for a lightbulb
Earnings
AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi Raise 2024 Outlooks on Strong Q2 Sales
The three companies raised their respective full-year earnings forecasts on Thursday, buoyed by robust sales in the second quarter and their continued dominant market positions.
July 25, 2024
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Roche's signage at its office in France
GLP-1
Roche Continues to Reap Rewards of Carmot Buyout with Strong Early GLP-1 Data
Roche’s oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996—obtained in the $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics—reduced body weight by more than 6% at four weeks versus placebo in a Phase I trial.
July 17, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Regulatory
Roche Reintroduces Wet AMD Eye Implant Nearly Two Years After Voluntary Recall
Roche’s eye implant Susvimo for patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration is re-entering the U.S. market after the FDA approved updates to the components of the product.
July 9, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
5 min read
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Drug Development
Roche Sees Early ROI on $2.7B Carmot Buy with Phase I Data for Obesity Candidate
Roche’s $2.7 billion acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics in December 2023 appears to be paying off as its investigational GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist induced strong weight loss in a Phase Ib study.
May 16, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of money and golden bull and bear
Business
Winners and Losers in Biopharma’s Q1 2024 Earnings Season
The weight-loss drug bonanza continued in the first quarter of 2024 for Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, as Amgen also posted strong results, while Biogen and BMS struggled early in the financial year.
May 15, 2024
5 min read
Ben Hargreaves
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Business
Roche Trims Four Early Assets as Q1 Sales Slip 6% on Currency, COVID Headwinds
Despite being hit with a continuing decline in COVID-19 sales and a strong Swiss franc, Roche on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales were up 2% at constant exchange rates.
April 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
AWARDS
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
European Commission approves Roche’s Vabysmo for treatment of retinal vein occlusion (RVO)
July 30, 2024
15 min read
Press Releases
Roche closes acquisition of LumiraDx’s Point of Care technology to expand access to diagnostic testing in primary care
July 29, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Roche showcases solutions for laboratories of the future at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine 2024 Clinical Lab Expo
July 25, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche sales increase by 5% (CER) in first half of 2024; strong growth in second quarter – full-year earnings outlook raised
July 25, 2024
26 min read
Press Releases
New data for Roche’s Susvimo demonstrates sustained efficacy in two serious diabetic eye conditions
July 18, 2024
17 min read
Drug Development
Roche’s Vabysmo showed extended durability, continued efficacy and a consistent safety profile in long-term diabetic macular edema (DME) study
July 17, 2024
13 min read
Press Releases
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche announces positive Phase I results of its oral GLP-1 receptor agonist CT-996 for the treatment of people with obesity
July 17, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
Remix Therapeutics™ Attains Near-Term Milestone from Roche Collaboration
July 11, 2024
2 min read
Business
Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing
May 27, 2024
5 min read
BioMidwest
Enable Injections Expands Strategic Partnership with Roche
May 7, 2024
2 min read
