There is now an FDA-approved, disease-modifying treatment for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The U.S. regulator gave the nod to BridgeBio’s Welgemda as the first medicine for this rare, genetic muscle disease.

In the FDA’s announcement on Monday afternoon, acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas called the approval “a historic milestone” for patients and families living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

Welgemda, also known as BBP-418, is intended for adults and children with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy type 2I/R9 (LGMD2I/R9) who weigh at least 30 kg, or 66 lbs.

“Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle disease that gradually takes away a patient’s ability to walk, breathe, and live independently, often beginning in childhood,” Laura Jawidzik, director of the Division of Neurology 2 in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), said in a prepared statement. “The clinical data supporting Welgemda’s approval show meaningful improvements in walking speed and lung function, and we are encouraged by what that can mean for patients’ daily lives.”

There are over 30 subtypes of limb girdle muscular dystrophy, Christine Siu, CEO of BridgeBio’s neuromuscular division, told BioSpace earlier this month. Welgemda is the first targeted treatment for any form of the disease.

LGMD2I/R9 is caused by mutations in the FKRP gene that lead to reduced levels of the encoded protein, impairing a cellular process called glycosylation and ultimately destabilizing and damaging muscles. BBP-418 is an oral glycosylation substrate therapy designed to increase FKRP, which in turn leads to higher levels of glycosylated alpha-dystroglycan (αDG), a common biomarker for the disease.

The approval was supported by results from the Phase 3 FORTIFY study, which enrolled 112 patients 12 to 60 years of age with LGMD2I/R9. FORTIFY met the primary interim analysis endpoint at 12 months, showing a statistically significant increase in glycosylated αDG in patients treated with the drug compared to “approximately no change” in the placebo group from baseline to three months, BridgeBio reported in October 2025. Welgemda also met the trial’s secondary endpoints, showing an increase in glycosylated αDG and a reduction in serum CK, a biomarker for muscle damage.

The FDA nod for Welgemda was largely expected, with Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai giving the therapy higher than 90% odds of approval by the FDA’s deadline, which was November 27. In an interview earlier this month with BioSpace, Tsai based this prediction on the results of FORTIFY.

BridgeBio has identified more than 500 prospective patients in the U.S. while guiding toward potentially thousands more given adequate genetic testing and diagnosis. Based on this, Tsai predicted a market opportunity of greater than $1 billion annually at peak sales for Welgemda.

BridgeBio has been on a positive run of late. In June, the company reported that its oral achondroplasia drug infigratinib not only boosts growth in children but also significantly boosts body proportionality—a result Jefferies analysts at the time called “compelling.”

The FDA accepted the company’s new drug application for infigratinib in achondroplasia—the most common cause of dwarfism—in October and set a target action of February 4, 2027.

Three months earlier, in July, BridgeBio touted protective kidney benefits in Phase 2 and 3 trials of its transthyretin amyloidosis cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) drug Attruby, which Jefferies said is “distinct” from other medicines in this competitive space.