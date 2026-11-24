ProMIS Neurosciences’ new Chief Commercial Officer Ivana Rubino has been in the room for some of the proudest and most heartbreaking moments in Alzheimer’s disease drug development over the past 15 years—first at Roche, then at Biogen.

She never expected to be there.

“I come from a little, little town in Sicily, and never in my life I would have thought that I would have been part of so many historical moment in Alzheimer disease,” Rubino told BioSpace.

But this disease space, as challenging as it is, has become her life’s work. Rubino joined ProMIS, a biotech developing therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to target misfolded proteins for neurodegenerative diseases, in October as CCO. She arrived there from Biogen, after spending more than six years working on Leqembi.

Rubino felt losses like Roche’s gantenerumab, which was discontinued in 2022, and the debacle around Biogen’s Aduhelm personally.

“We have gone through a lot of negative experience and negative trials, and I know in the moment they felt terrible,” Rubino said. “Your personal life and your professional life tend to really blend.”

But Rubino’s drive to do more to help patients with neurodegenerative disease has never dimmed, and that’s what brought her to ProMIS.

“Now I am in a better place to reflect back. We learn so much,” she said. “I know it feels almost cheesy. We all say, ‘Oh, from a failure you learn,’ but in Alzheimer’s, it’s so true because each trial built upon the learning from the previous one.”

From gantenerumab—which failed in two Phase 3 studies in November 2022—the industry learned to select patients based on the presence of amyloid in the brain. With Aduhelm, which was approved as the first anti-amyloid antibody in 2021 but then pulled from the market a few years later, PET scans were introduced. This in turn brought awareness of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a side effect of the next anti-amyloid antibodies to receive approval, Leqembi and Eli Lilly’s Kisunla. Rubino said researchers realized better ways to manage the side effects and titration with that discovery.

“We always knew that the first approval would have been the first and not the last, and from there we can build the next chapter,” Rubino said.

ProMIS looks to the future

ProMIS is doing just that, with PMN310 in Phase 1b testing for Alzheimer’s. The drug still goes after amyloid, like Leqembi and Kisunla, but builds on the understanding from those therapies to more selectively engage the toxic oligomers of amyloid beta.

“That’s really under the premise that plaque removal may be highly associated with ARIA,” Rubino explained. “What if we were not to target directly the plaques, but going almost through a backdoor targeting the oligomers?”

Other therapies in earlier development at ProMIS include a vaccine to prevent Alzheimer’s, plus programs for ALS, Parkinson’s disease and other types of dementia.

From her experience at Biogen, Rubino took some hard lessons. After Aduhelm was ultimately pulled from the market in 2024, her team had a lot of work to do to re-establish trust. In addition, because the availability of monoclonal antibodies for Alzheimer’s was a practice-changing event for doctors, Biogen’s commercial teams had to start from scratch with education.

“Usually we think about a drug as something that alleviates our symptoms and makes you feel better, but these drugs have a different profile,” Rubino explained. “They delay the decline in the disease, which is a much tougher conversation to have with patients.”

The Alzheimer’s space requires a strong connection between industry, clinicians, advocacy groups and patients, Rubino added.

With that lesson in mind, Rubino was brought on to ProMIS to create a commercial strategy even though PMN310 is only in early-stage clinical trials. A key readout is expected from the Phase 1b 144-patient PRECISE-AD study in 2027, at which point Rubino will start to think about how PMN310 might be used in the real world. That means designing a precise Phase 3 trial that will aid critical conversation with providers later on.

“The Phase 3 will always be your best experiment for a drug,” Rubino said. “Whatever you do in the post-marketing setting will never have that level of precision of a Phase 3.”

An interim analysis of the Phase 1b trial for PMN310 in July showed very low rates of ARIA, comparable with background rates in the average population, Rubino noted.

This early readout helped Rubino make the decision to jump from the larger-cap pharma world to ProMIS. The results were encouraging—but Rubino is cautious, because she knows all too well how quickly things can change after a long clinical trial in Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s is not for the faint of heart, but when you get to the finish line, the feeling is incredible because you really feel you are advancing medical history,” she said.