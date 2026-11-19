Regeneron scored another first on Wednesday. Nearly seven months after getting the FDA’s nod for its first gene therapy, Regeneron and partner Alnylam Pharmaceuticals secured approval for Regeneron’s first siRNA therapy, which also happens to be a first-in-class option for generalized myasthenia gravis.

Late Wednesday evening, the FDA greenlit cemdisiran—to be marketed as Livsayis—for adults with gMG who are positive for anti-acetylcholine receptors. This is the most common type of the autoimmune disease, according to Regeneron’s release.

Truist Securities said the approval reflects progress stemming from Regeneron’s pipeline.

“In our view, the approval adds to REGN’s recent execution, with further revenue opportunities emerging from the pipeline alongside selective & disciplined external investment,” the analysts said in a Wednesday evening note.

GMG is a progressive disease characterized by muscle weakness that leads to difficulty talking, breathing, seeing and moving. A complement component factor 5 (C5)-directed siRNA, Livsayis reduces levels of circulating C5 protein, limiting terminal complement activation, which is a key driver of the disease. It is also the only FDA-approved treatment for gMG to be administered subcutaneously four times a year, Regeneron said. Truist noted that this dosing provides “a practical point of differentiation.”

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets agreed, writing on Wednesday that the approval of Livsayis “establishes the asset as a first-in-class siRNA therapy for gMG, pairing best-in-class efficacy with quarterly subQ dosing to improve upon the patient experience.”

Livsayis was backed by the Phase 3 NIMBLE trial, during which the siRNA showed a 4.5-point improvement on a scale measuring how gMG symptoms affect daily functioning compared to a 2.2-point improvement for placebo at 24 weeks, meeting the primary endpoint. The drug also hit the trial’s key secondry endpoint, besting placebo on a clinician assessment of muscle function, with a 4.2-point improvement vs. a 1.5-point improvement with placebo.

The therapy was tagged with a boxed warning—the FDA’s most severe caution—for serious meningococcal infections and other serious infections, which is “consistent with other FDA-approved medicines that reduce C5 activity,” Regeneron said. Truist said the warning was anticipated. The most common adverse reactions with Livsayis, affecting around 5% of those in NIMBLE, were injection site reactions, viral infections and urinary tract infections.

Livsayis is available only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program, which Regeneron said is also consistent with the class.

“As Regeneron’s first approved siRNA therapy, this approval marks a meaningful step forward for our neuroscience pipeline as we relentlessly pursue bold, new approaches to transform care for people living with serious neurological diseases,” Regeneron President and Chief Scientific Officer George D. Yancopoulos said in a prepared statement.

“All in,” BMO wrote, “[the] approval validates Regeneron’s siRNA platform and adds a modest growth driver to the company’s portfolio.”

The gMG win comes on the heels of the FDA’s April nod for Otarmeni, Regeneron’s first gene therapy and the first targeted treatment for congenital deafness caused by a deficiency of the otoferlin protein, which is critical to the hearing process.

Sandwiched in between these two firsts, Regeneron won approval for Pasatru in August. It was the second drug in the U.S. for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare bone disease, after Ipsen’s Sohonos, which debuted in 2023.