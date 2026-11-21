The FDA left Capricor Therapeutics assessing its options yet again after issuing a second rejection for the biotech’s cell therapy deramiocel for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In its complete response letter (CRL), which Capricor announced late Friday evening, the FDA said it did not consider the data provided by the biotech to establish “substantial evidence of effectiveness.” The FDA also cited “certain other clinical deficiencies,” per Capricor’s release.

Shares of the biotech crashed nearly 80% after hours on Friday to $1.63 per share, down from a closing price of $7.59 a pop.

“We are deeply disappointed for the boys and young men living with Duchenne and their families,” Capricor CEO Linda Marbán said in a prepared statement. “Deramiocel has been studied in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials, HOPE-2 and HOPE-3, both of which met their primary endpoints. We stand behind the rigor of our clinical program and the integrity of our data, and we believe the data support approval.”

Marban said the company is reviewing the CRL “carefully” and will share next steps one it has completed that evaluation.

As of Sept. 30, Capricor had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of around $198.5 million, according to the release. The biotech believes these funds are “sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least the next 12 months.”

This is not the first time Capricor has faced rejection for deramiocel . In its July 2025 CRL, the FDA said there was insufficient evidence to establish deramiocel’s effectiveness for cardiomyopathy associated with DMD. The agency also cited certain deficiencies regarding the therapy’s chemistry, manufacturing and controls. In a press release at the time, Capricor contended it had already addressed these concerns in previous communications and that “these materials were not reviewed by the FDA due to the timing of the CRL issuance.”

Communication between the FDA and Capricor has been contentious, to say the least. The first rejection reportedly came after an advisory committee scheduled by Nicole Verdun—then the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)'s Office of Therapeutic Products—was unilaterally canceled by then–CBER director Vinay Prasad. Verdun and her deputy Rachael Anatol were both pushed out of the agency in June last year.

Things appeared to be turning around for Capricor five months later, when the company reported positive data from the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial, which randomized 106 patients with DMD to receive deramiocel or placebo for 12 months. Deramiocel showed statistically significant benefits in upper limb function, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint, Capricor reported in December 2025. The cell therapy also slowed decline in cardiac function as measured by left ventricular ejection fraction, satisfying the trial’s secondary endpoint.

The FDA disagreed with this assessment, however.

In briefing documents released by the agency prior to a July 29 adcomm, the FDA wrote that HOPE-3 “did not meet its pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, showing no statistically significant difference between deramiocel and placebo at 12 months.”

The adcomm itself also did not go Capricor’s way. The biotech had originally sought to market deramiocel for DMD cardiomyopathy, and the discussion was primarily focused on this endpoint, but these data failed to impress the FDA’s advisors, who ultimately voted 9-3 against the therapy’s approval.

Capricor then pivoted to an indication of upper limb function, which garnered a more positive discussion at the adcomm. But the change in proposed indication wasn’t enough to get deramiocel across the finish line.

Whatever path Capricor decides to take moving forward, it will do so with a smaller staff. In September, the biotech parted ways with around 10% of its workforce, a move intended “to align our organization with our near-term priorities,” CEO Linda Marbán said on a Nov. 10 call to present the company’s third quarter earnings.

The company had faith in deramiocel, significantly ramping up manufacturing at its San Diego plant to support commercial production of the therapy.

Marbán was also prepared, however, for the decision to go the other way. During the earnings call, the CEO said that if deramiocel was rejected, Capricor would assess the feedback and act “prudently based on if we think that there’s a way to establish greater efficacy and/or safety doing another clinical trial.”

The company has also initiated regulatory engagement in Europe and Japan for the cell therapy, according to its Q3 earnings release.

Deramiocel is made up of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells, which have been shown to exert immunomodulatory and anti-fibrotic actions, helping to preserve skeletal and cardiac muscle function in muscular dystrophies, including DMD, per Capricor.

In an opinion piece for BioSpace, biotech and Capricor consultant Elijah Stacy, who lives with DMD, described the FDA’s decision on this application as the first key test of the agency’s new “fit-for-purpose” framework, revealed in October, for regulating rare disease therapies based on patient need and realistically attainable evidence.