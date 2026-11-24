The FDA greenlit Roche’s Wilserdly Sunday as the first new hormone therapy for early-stage breast cancer in more than two decades—marking the drug’s second approval in just seven days.

The latest approval of Wilserdly—which was granted to Roche’s Genentech—allows the oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) to be used alone post-surgery in adult patients with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. This is the most common subtype of the disease, accounting for around 70% of cases, according to the FDA’s announcement.

This follows last week’s approval for the aptly named Wilserdly—the drug’s first FDA greenlight—to treat second-line ER-positive, ESR1-mutated advanced breast cancer when combined with the mTOR inhibitor everolimus.

Wilserdly is the first and only SERD to be approved by the FDA in both early-stage and advanced ER-positive breast cancer, Roche said in a press release on Sunday.

The new FDA nod was backed by data from the Phase 3 lidERA study, in which Wilserdly—also known as giredestrant—reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% versus standard of care endocrine therapy, meeting the trial’s primary endpoint. This result made Wilserdly the first oral estrogen receptor antagonist to show a benefit in early-stage breast cancer, the FDA said.

In lidERA, 4,170 patients with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer at intermediate to high risk of recurrence were given either Wilserdly or standard of care hormone therapy—tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor—for up to five years. At three years, 92.4% of patients taking Wilserdly were alive and free of invasive breast cancer compared to 89.6% of those on standard hormone therapy. Wilserdly-treated patients also had a lower risk of cancer returning in another part of the body, according to the FDA.

Roche is continuing to monitor patients to determine whether the treatment extends survival—a secondary endpoint of the trial—as a post-marketing commitment.

Wilserdly demonstrated a favorable safety profile, Roche said. The most common side effects, which occurred in at least 10% of trial participants, included muscle and joint pain, hot flashes, tiredness, headache, nausea and slower-than-normal heart rate. The FDA warned in its announcement that the drug may harm a developing baby if taken during pregnancy and that pre-menopausal women should take an additional hormone-suppressing medicine along with Wilserdly.

Meanwhile, last week’s approval in advanced breast cancer was supported by the evERA Breast Cancer study, in which Wilserdly combined with everolimus met the primary endpoint, significantly prolonging progression-free survival (PFS), the company said in its press release. In evERA, which included 373 patients, the Wilserdly combo led to a more than three-month PFS benefit, at 8.8 months versus 5.5 months with standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Wilserdly, however. In March, the asset failed to improve PFS in the Phase 3 persevERA Breast Cancer study, which was evaluating giredestrant plus palbociclib for people with ER-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer in the first line setting. Roche fell 5% on the news.

Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Teresa Graham has high hopes for Wilserdly. On a call with journalists, Graham said the drug has the potential to become the most successful in the company’s history, according to a Tuesday report by Reuters.

Without providing exact estimates, the executive said she expects Wilserdly’s peak sales to be similar to those of its current top-seller, multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus, which generated $8.3 billion in 2025.