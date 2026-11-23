Biotech’s self-described “oddball” is nearing two major inflection points. With two FDA action dates between Christmas and the end of January, Praxis Precision Medicines’ wide-ranging pipeline is on the cusp of delivering its first medicines to the market.

Praxis’s R&D portfolio spans the neuro spectrum, with therapies in development for both ultrarare and more common central nervous system (CNS) diseases. “That might make us a little bit of an oddball out there, because sometimes companies focus in one side or the other,” CEO Marcio Souza told BioSpace.

Marcio Souza Praxis Precision Medicines

The company’s first decision date falls into bucket number one. On or before Dec. 27, the FDA is expected to decide on relutrigine for SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE)—devastating conditions involving “unrelenting seizures,” according to Souza. Patients require 24-hour care and have a very high mortality risk, he said. “I personally believe it should be life-changing when you meet one of those patients.”

Praxis’ other upcoming FDA decision, for ulixacaltamide in essential tremor, is anticipated a month later, on or before Jan. 29, 2027. Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder in the U.S., Souza said, placing this indication squarely in Praxis’ second bucket.

The Boston-based biotech is also a bit of a renegade, pushing beyond the traditional CNS development playbook, the CEO said.

One of the biggest ways Praxis does this, he continued, is by asking how patients experience the disease “and then going back from there, having the courage to actually design the studies that . . . answer that question.”

While Souza noted that this approach is often “at odds” with established practices, it is quite in line with the FDA’s new Rare Disease Framework Initiative. Announced on October 15, the initiative lists as its second commitment “embedding the patient’s voice both early, and at clearly defined milestones, in the drug development and review process.”

Souza called the FDA’s new rare disease framework “fantastic,” adding that it has been “a very long time in the making.”

He added a word of caution: “I am not sure yet that there is the kind of alignment and the kind of momentum that is required for that [vision] to become a reality,” he said. “But I’m very optimistic about it—maybe [for] the very first time.”

Decision time

Relutrigine is an oral drug that blocks the persistent flow of current across sodium channels. When left unchecked, this inward flow of sodium ions is a key driver of seizures in patients with DEE. If approved, relutrigine will be Praxis’ first marketed drug.

In the Phase 2 EMBOLD study, 51 patients on relutrigine saw a 53% placebo-adjusted reduction in seizures over 16 weeks, Praxis reported in December 2025. Patients treated with Praxis’ drug also saw a 66% increase in motor seizure–free days. The results were so positive that a Data Monitoring Committee recommended the study be stopped early for efficacy.

Praxis had hoped for approval of the sodium channel blocker by Sept. 27, but the FDA classified additional sensitivity analyses of existing clinical data as a major amendment to the original application, delaying the verdict by three months. The agency did not request any additional trials, nor did it point out any safety or manufacturing concerns, Praxis said in a June 29 announcement, leading Jefferies to call the extension a “fairly benign delay.”

During an Investor Day update on Nov. 12, the biotech shared open-label extension (OLE) data from EMBOLD showing benefit through 18 months, with an 86% reduction in seizures from baseline. In a note following the event, Jefferies analysts said the new OLE data support relutrigine’s durable drug effects.

There has never been a drug developed for DEE, according to Souza.

A lot of companies “shy away from problems like this,” he said, adding that he gives “a lot of credit to the FDA for actually pushing us throughout the process.” Souza further credited leadership in the FDA’s Office of Neuroscience and its neurology divisions as “individuals that really care about patients.”

As for Praxis’ other product on the cusp of potential approval, the biotech shared an early analysis of the Phase 3 Essential3 long-term safety study in its Nov. 12 update. Patients with essential tremor who completed efficacy assessments after receiving ulixacaltamide for around 95 weeks showed durable and improving response over time on an activities of daily living (ADL) scale, “further supporting ulixacaltamide’s use as a chronic therapy,” according to the biotech’s press release.

Ulixacaltamide “seems likely to be FDA-approved” by the Jan. 29 PDUFA date, Jefferies said following the update.

In addition to the upcoming decision in essential tremor, Praxis plans to launch studies of ulixacaltamide in Parkinson’s disease, restless legs syndrome and autism spectrum disorder next year, according to the biotech’s recent update.

Ulixacaltamide and relutrigine are both based on Praxis’ Cerebrum small molecule platform. Meanwhile, elsunersen, in Phase 3 development for early onset SCN2A DEE, leads the company’s Solidus antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform. Elsunersen, which selectively decreases SCN2A gene expression to treat seizures in patients with gain-of-function SCN2A mutations, received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in June.

Jefferies isn’t the only analyst firm bullish on Praxis.

“The Investor Day reinforced our confidence in the near-term [essential tremor] opportunity while highlighting an increasingly compelling longer-term pipeline story,” Truist Securities wrote in a Nov. 13 note.

“[W]ith two potential near-term launches and a broadening pipeline behind them, we believe Praxis is increasingly positioned to emerge as a multi-product CNS company with several avenues for future growth and value creation.”