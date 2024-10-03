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GSK

NEWS
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Deals
GSK bags Chimagen’s trispecific T cell engager in deal worth up to $750M
After inking a T cell engager pact with Chimagen Biosciences a few years ago, GSK is back for more, this time acquiring a multiple myeloma program from the antibody specialist.
September 15, 2026
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2 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Layoffs
GSK lays off 650 staffers amid closure of German vaccine manufacturing site
GSK is consolidating its vaccine manufacturing operations to one site—located in Canada—amid the pharma’s recent $2.5 billion savings campaign.
September 15, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Lung cancer
Summit, BioNTech, more headline WCLC with next-gen lung cancer drugs
BioNTech, Summit Therapeutics, GSK and Roche have made a splash at the ongoing World Conference on Lung Cancer taking place in South Korea. These companies and their partners have all shared new findings for their closely watched programs, highlighting overall survival benefits in various types of lung cancer.
September 14, 2026
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4 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Deals
GSK inks another Asia alliance, betting up to $1.3B for HUTCHMED’s cancer therapy
For $110 million upfront, GSK will have the exclusive global right to advance HMPL-A830, which combines an EGFR-targeting antibody with a small-molecule KRAS blocker. The asset will be studied for colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer.
September 3, 2026
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1 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Job Trends
July’s biopharma layoffs affect 466 employees, a 94% year-over-year drop
Last month, biopharmas cutting or planning to cut their workforces included Amgen, GSK and Novartis, with Novartis’ layoffs affecting the most people.
August 13, 2026
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3 min read
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Angela Gabriel
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Earnings
GSK shares rise as $2.5B cost-cutting plan unveiled
As GSK records $2.4 billion in impairment charges for the second quarter, the U.K. pharma has announced a sweeping restructure designed to save about the same amount of money over the next few years.
July 28, 2026
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4 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Approvals
GSK’s $10.6B Nuvalent bet pays off early as FDA approves lung cancer drug
Jideytro is GSK’s first approved product for lung cancer. With its takeover of Nuvalent Bio last month and a deal with Hansoh Pharmaceutical in 2023, the pharma now has several other lung cancer assets in late-stage development.
July 23, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Business
GSK culls cough program for drug at the heart of $2B Bellus bet after Phase 3 fail
Camlipixant, which GSK picked up in its $2 billion buyout of Bellus Health in April 2023, “is unlikely to transform patient care,” the pharma said.
July 17, 2026
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1 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Antibody-drug conjugates
GSK and Hansoh’s ADC clinches late-stage win, teeing up regulatory submission in China
GSK and Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s antibody-drug conjugate success validates their partnership, one of the many deals in which Big Pharma has tapped a China company for promising cancer candidates.
July 10, 2026
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1 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Wave Life Sciences Announces GSK’s Selection of siRNA program to Transition to GSK for Further Development
September 30, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
AN2 Therapeutics Announces Extension of Funding for Tuberculosis Research Collaboration with GSK
September 28, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
GSK’s Jemperli (dostarlimab) accepted for review by Health Canada for patients with dMMR/MSI-H locally advanced rectal cancer
September 24, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
GSK Canada and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance sign Letter of Intent for Blenrep for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
September 22, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
ViiV Healthcare Partners with Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) to Celebrate 10 Years of U=U and Look to The Future
September 17, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Empowering Communities: ViiV Healthcare Awards $33 Million in Grants to Advance HIV Response in the U.S.
September 15, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
First Endometrial Cancer Awareness Week Launches in Canada
September 14, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
HUTCHMED Announces Licensing Agreement with GSK for KRAS-EGFR-Antibody Conjugate Cancer Therapy
September 3, 2026
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11 min read
Press Releases
U.S. FDA approves ViiV Healthcare’s Tivicay PD, helping close a critical HIV treatment gap for young children
August 26, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Noetik Achieves First Milestone in Landmark GSK Collaboration
August 26, 2026
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3 min read