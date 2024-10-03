GSK
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After inking a T cell engager pact with Chimagen Biosciences a few years ago, GSK is back for more, this time acquiring a multiple myeloma program from the antibody specialist.
GSK is consolidating its vaccine manufacturing operations to one site—located in Canada—amid the pharma’s recent $2.5 billion savings campaign.
BioNTech, Summit Therapeutics, GSK and Roche have made a splash at the ongoing World Conference on Lung Cancer taking place in South Korea. These companies and their partners have all shared new findings for their closely watched programs, highlighting overall survival benefits in various types of lung cancer.
For $110 million upfront, GSK will have the exclusive global right to advance HMPL-A830, which combines an EGFR-targeting antibody with a small-molecule KRAS blocker. The asset will be studied for colorectal, pancreatic and lung cancer.
Last month, biopharmas cutting or planning to cut their workforces included Amgen, GSK and Novartis, with Novartis’ layoffs affecting the most people.
As GSK records $2.4 billion in impairment charges for the second quarter, the U.K. pharma has announced a sweeping restructure designed to save about the same amount of money over the next few years.
Jideytro is GSK’s first approved product for lung cancer. With its takeover of Nuvalent Bio last month and a deal with Hansoh Pharmaceutical in 2023, the pharma now has several other lung cancer assets in late-stage development.
Camlipixant, which GSK picked up in its $2 billion buyout of Bellus Health in April 2023, “is unlikely to transform patient care,” the pharma said.
GSK and Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s antibody-drug conjugate success validates their partnership, one of the many deals in which Big Pharma has tapped a China company for promising cancer candidates.
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