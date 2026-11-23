Despite all the controversy surrounding Capricor’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment over the past 18 months, the cell therapy’s rejection—announced by Capricor on Friday—came as a “giant shock” to CEO Linda Marbán. In fact, the biotech had been expecting an approval right up until the night before.

“We believe that the FDA took a dislike to the therapeutic when Vinay Prasad was [Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation] head, and that they developed a negative approach to it, and really has never given the therapeutic, the trial, the data, any of it a fair shake,” Marbán told BioSpace on Saturday.

The FDA took the rare step of issuing a public statement about the rejection on its website. Agency reviewers cited “unauthorized” changes made to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan (SAP) and “violations of study blinding procedures” in deramiocel’s Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial. The FDA also flagged “serious clinical trial data integrity deficiencies,” which the agency said “render the study data unreliable and incapable of post hoc remediation.”

The FDA’s concerns stem from an inspection by the agency’s Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) Program. But Marbán noted that Capricor commissioned its own audit, by inSeption Group, which showed that the trial data were “never touched, never manipulated.” The biotech sent the group’s findings to the FDA but never received any feedback, Marbán said. She thought those issues had been resolved.

“The fact that they have tried to make this about a data integrity issue suggests that there is something deeply rotten in the state of Denmark,” she added, quoting William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

The devil is in the details

Capricor and the FDA locked horns during an advisory committee meeting this summer over statistical analysis plans (SAP). For its review, the agency relied on SAP 1.1 as a “benchmark” because it was the plan in place when the study initiated, FDA biostatistical analyst Tingting Zhou said during her presentation.

But Marbán told BioSpace that this version was an unsigned, incomplete internal draft that Capricor never intended to be considered in the approval application. SAP 1.1 became obsolete with the addition of the Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial’s cohort B and did not include content specifically requested by the FDA, she explained. Instead, Capricor based its own conclusions on the most recently submitted SAP 3.0.

Certainly, there have been differing interpretations of the data behind deramiocel. While Capricor claimed in December 2025 that the therapy had met its primary and secondary endpoints, showing statistically significant benefits in upper-limb function and slowed decline in cardiac function as measured by left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), the FDA disagreed in briefing documents issued ahead of the adcomm.

However, earlier this month, an abstract presenting cardiac results from the Phase 3 trial received the American Heart Association’s received Outstanding Research Award in Pediatric Cardiology.

Capricor had originally sought to market deramiocel—which is made up of allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells— for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cardiomyopathy. DMD is a progressive neuromuscular disease primarily affecting boys and young men. It is characterized by muscle weakness, loss of function and respiratory and cardiac complications. Cardiomyopathy is the leading cause of death for patients, who do not typically live far into adulthood.

The discussion at the July 29 adcomm thus primarily focused on the cardiomyopathy results, the HOPE-3 trial’s secondary endpoint. But these data failed to impress the FDA’s advisors, who ultimately voted 9-3 against the therapy’s approval. Capricor then pivoted to an indication of upper limb function, which garnered a more positive discussion at the meeting. The FDA classified this change as a major amendment, pushing the decision date from August 22 to November 22.

This classification raises another red flag in terms of the FDA’s focus on data integrity, Marbán said, recalling a conversation Saturday morning with an investor who asked her, “‘If they [FDA] really questioned the data integrity, why did they grant the major amendment, and why did they have an adcomm to begin with?’”

Marbán also takes issue with the FDA’s communications throughout the regulatory journey for deramiocel. The agency’s new Rare Disease Framework Initiative, intended to provide a regulatory process that is evidence-based but adaptable, includes a commitment to “providing greater clarity, consistency, and predictability in regulatory decision-making through tailored guidance and transparent communication.” This has not been Marbán’s experience over the past two years.

In June 2025, for example, the CEO was blindsided when Prasad unilaterally canceled a previously scheduled advisory committee meeting for deramiocel without giving the company notice. She ended up learning of that development from investors who called her asking what had happened—and she had no answers to give.

And communication did not improve after Prasad left the agency, she added. “We submitted 13 meeting requests between April and October, and zero were granted.”

A path forward?

After two rejections—the first in July 2025—and considerable acrimony between the two parties, is there a path forward for deramiocel?

“FDA approaches rare disease applications with every intention of finding a path forward,” the agency wrote in its statement about deramiocel; “however, flexibility in regulatory approach cannot come at the cost of the foundational requirement that the data underlying an approval decision be reliable.”

The FDA recommended that Capricor conduct another randomized, controlled trial of the therapy, which Marbán said “would probably take about four years to enroll and conduct.”

Capricor will also have to lay off “several hundred people,” the CEO revealed to BioSpace. “So right at the holidays, people are going to be losing their jobs, all because [the FDA] refuses to look at the data the way that everybody else has looked at the data.”

Capricor has already cut around 10% of its workforce, the company revealed in a third quarter earnings report on Nov. 10. The move was made to “to align our organization with our near-term priorities,” Marbán said during an investor call that day. Capricor had 231 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to an SEC filing.

Outside the U.S., Capricor has submitted applications for deramiocel in Europe and Japan. But Marbán said these applications are going “very slow because we put all of our energy into U.S. and so we’ll start rebooting that in a very active way.”

As for Capricor’s overall status, Marbán said the biotech is still evaluating.

In its press release on Friday, Capricor announced a conference call on Monday morning. That call has now been postponed to a yet-to-be-disclosed date and time.

“Given the significance of these matters, the company is taking the time to prepare an update for shareholders and the Duchenne community on its response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Complete Response Letter for deramiocel and its next steps,” the biotech said in a Monday update.

Capricor shares were trading at $1.91 premarket on Monday—a nearly 75% drop from Friday’s close of $7.59 per share.

“We’re in good shape financially,” Marbán told BioSpace on Saturday. “We have money to do another trial should we decide that that’s the best path forward, but I’m not sure it is.”